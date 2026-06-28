Why the Brooklyn Nets are in a Strong Position to Trade for Jaylen Brown

The Brooklyn Nets recently acquired Julius Randle in a three-team deal featuring the Minnesota Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls, sending Nic Claxton to the latter team.

That move might've signaled that the Nets are trying to move towards being a win-now team. To take it a step further, the organization could look to trade for Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown, as Brooklyn has more than enough assets to meet their division rival's asking price.

“My understanding is that in some cases the Celtics have asked for at least four first-round picks for Jaylen Brown,” ESPN's Shams Charania said. “Where does that put him as far as his value? This is a Boston team that’s been contending in the Eastern Conference and their potential ask for some teams is a package of picks and players.

“How have they reimagined this roster moving forward? Their finances, their viability as a contender in the Eastern Conference. I do think as of right now, time will tell which side will bring the emergence to this matter this offseason."

"In some cases, the Celtics have asked for at least four first-round picks for Jaylen Brown." @ShamsCharania on a potential Jaylen Brown trade 👀 pic.twitter.com/seGNQWJBBX — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 26, 2026

Of course, four first-round picks is a steep price to pay, but the Nets have 11 first-round picks and several young players in their cache, which could entice the Celtics in any scenario.

The Nets would presumably have to trade Michael Porter Jr. to make salaries match, but if all the Celtics are looking for are future picks in addition to Porter, it might behoove the Nets to look into bringing the five-time All-Star to Brooklyn.

Brown proved last season that he can still bring the Celtics to the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with Jayson Tatum missing most of the season.

It's not easy to find a player who can light it up from all three levels, consistently get downhill and defend at a high level, but that's exactly what Brown can do for you.

If the Nets hope to preserve some future flexibility, they could acquire a player with a skill set similar to Brown's and pay a lower price, but that move alone likely wouldn't catapult the Nets towards the top of the conference standings as soon as next season.

It's more likely that a ready-made playoff team will unload the clip for Brown, especially since he'll be 30 years old at the start of next season.

However, Brown is exactly the player who could help the Nets contend for the playoffs as soon as next season.