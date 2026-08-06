Should Brooklyn Nets Consider Another D'Angelo Russell Reunion?

The Brooklyn Nets have plenty of decisions to make for next season, and they may need to weigh another reunion with their former guard.

This offseason has been filled with twists and turns across the NBA, and the Nets have been right in the thick of those changes. With Julius Randle, Mikel Brown Jr. and others joining an intriguing young Brooklyn squad, the Nets will be looking to make their way back to the postseason for the first time since 2023.

As far as recent Nets’ postseason appearances go, it’s hard to find one that’s left fans with a sense of pride. Outside of the 2021 run that ended one Kevin Durant shoe size away from an Eastern Conference Finals, the Nets have been first-round exits in their five other most recent playoff appearances.

Still, one season in that span that remains well-liked among Nets fans is 2019, when D’Angelo Russell led Brooklyn back to the playoffs in his lone All-Star season. In the second half of the 2024-25 season, the Nets rekindled their relationship with Russell, acquiring him in a midseason deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

With the Nets firmly in rebuild mode, Russell didn’t get much of a chance to contribute to winning again, even if he had some fun moments along the way. Now, at another crossroads of his career, Russell making another trip to Brooklyn could make sense.

Currently on the Memphis Grizzlies, Russell’s time in Memphis certainly appears like it will be short. Whether that means Russell is dealt or becomes a free agent remains to be seen, but reports throughout the summer have pointed toward him not suiting up in Memphis.

Considering the Nets are hoping to have a season similar to the 2019 one that highlights Russell’s career, getting him back in the building may have some value. While bringing back a fan favorite for no other reason wouldn’t be a great move, Russell’s addition could have some value.

Going into his 12th NBA season, Russell and the Nets could help each other. The Nets could use some of his experience to help mentor young guards, such as Brown and Egor Demin. Meanwhile, Russell is on the verge of being out of the league, and a successful rehabilitation as a veteran leader on a solid Nets squad could legitimately save his career.

It’s tough to say whether either side would have interest in another reunion, but the prospect of Russell being in a Nets uniform for a third time is on the table.