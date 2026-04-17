A Donovan Mitchell Trade Would Change Everything for the Brooklyn Nets

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell could be on the move if the two parties fail to agree to a contract extension this offseason, according to Fred Katz of The Athletic.

The Cavs have taken a significant step back this season after earning the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record last season.

Unless Cleveland goes on a deep playoff run this postseason, Mitchell may choose to pass up on the opportunity to extend his stay in Northeast Ohio.

Instead, the Elmsford, New York native could eye a return close to home, where the Brooklyn Nets could come into play.

The Nets are desperate for some scoring punch after finishing with the fewest points per game in the league this season.

Mitchell, a three-level scorer, would immediately provide some relief in his department, given his ability to light it up from deep, put pressure on the rim, and create his own shot in the midrange.

Michael Porter Jr. excelled in his first season as a true No. 1 option, but the Nets could still use a player who can generate a significant amount of their offense on the ball and take over close games down the stretch.

Assuming he sticks around, Porter's ability to get free off the ball, largely through curling and screening actions, should give the Nets' offense enough creativity over the course of the game, especially with Mitchell out there to absorb more defenders away from the 6-foot-10 forward.

If Nic Claxton is back in the mix, he and Mitchell could form a nice tandem on the pick-and-roll, either giving Claxton more room to roll to the rim or creating more space for Mitchell to generate clean looks.

Spida consistently scores over 30 points per game in the playoffs, showing he is more than capable of stepping up when the lights shine the brightest.

Injuries are an unfortunate, but consistent worry when it comes to Mitchell, but this is a Nets team that is in desperate need of some star power and a guy the fanbase could potentially identify with.

It's unknown if Mitchell would welcome a move to a rebuilding situation, but with the amount of cap space and draft assets the Nets are projected to have in the coming years, Brooklyn could provide its next franchise star exactly the supporting cast he needs to help make this potential partnership a successful one.