Brooklyn Nets Involved in Three Team Mock Trade, Secure Shooting Upgrade

Shooting a basketball efficiently from three-point range isn't an exact science. There's no perfect form or arc for making threes at a high clip. There's a reason why 40% and above is considered an elite shooting percentage from outside.

A broad way of looking at good shooting is NBA shooting coach Dave Love's sandbox analogy. Inside the sandbox represents all the ways a player could shoot a basketball that are functional habits, while the space outside the sandbox represents the dysfunctional habits.

This analogy is relevant because many Brooklyn Nets players fell outside the sandbox. The Nets ranked last in the NBA for three-point percentage this past season.

Brooklyn could accelerate its rebuild significantly if it were able to land a package similar to the one proposed by NBA insider Brett Siegel in a three-team mock trade.

.@BrettSiegelNBA proposed a three-team trade that would send Daniel Gafford to the Celtics 😳🍿



Nets receive:

Klay Thompson

Sam Hauser

No. 9 pick (DAL)



Mavericks receive:

Michael Porter Jr

Day’Ron Sharpe

No. 27 pick (BOS)

NYK 2027 1st

2029 1st

2031 2nd



Celtics receive:… pic.twitter.com/sq2nhoQVu1 — SleeperHoops (@Sleeper_Hoops) June 16, 2026

In the hypothetical three-team trade, the Nets would receive veteran sharpshooters Klay Thompson and Sam Hauser, along with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. While Thompson and Hauser would provide immediate value, the centerpiece of the deal from the Nets' perspective is undoubtedly the lottery selection.

Brooklyn has prioritized adding young talent and draft capital throughout its rebuild, and acquiring another top-10 pick would give the organization another opportunity to add a cornerstone prospect alongside its current core. The Nets already possess the sixth overall pick in this upcoming draft, and adding the No. 9 pick would further strengthen their long-term outlook.

The veteran additions could also benefit Brooklyn's roster. Thompson averaged 11.7 points per game and knocked down 38.3% of his three-point attempts last season, while Hauser shot 39.3% from beyond the arc and remains one of the league's most efficient floor spacers. Both players would help address Brooklyn's need for perimeter shooting and provide valuable leadership for a young locker room.

The cost, however, would be Michael Porter Jr. and Day'Ron Sharpe. Both saw breakout seasons; Porter as the Nets' primary source of offense, while Sharpe provided energy and physicality off the bench. Sharpe has shown flashes of becoming a long-term rotation piece, making his potential departure a difficult one.

Still, the opportunity to acquire another top-10 draft pick while adding two proven shooters could be difficult for the Nets to pass up. Thompson and Hauser would improve the team's spacing immediately, while the No. 9 pick could become a key building block. For a franchise focused on balancing development with long-term flexibility, the proposal presents an intriguing path forward.