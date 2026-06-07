This Low Risk Trade Option Could Fix the Nets Rebounding Issues

Over the last five seasons, the Brooklyn Nets have been ranked dead last in rebounds per game. With an inexperienced roster, second-chance points and limiting opponent possessions are imperative to success.

There may be a quick fix to be found this offseason. The first chance at adding rebounding help is through the NBA Draft. The Nets have been linked to 7-foot-3 center Aday Mara during the pre-draft process. He averaged 6.8 rebounds per game at Michigan last season.

Brooklyn's current rebounding situation looks bleak, but it has some developing pieces. In his first season with the team, Michael Porter Jr. led the Nets with 7.1 rebounds per game. Day'Ron Sharpe also saw the best rebounding season of his career with 6.7 per game. He could be in line for a bigger role with Brooklyn if he is extended and Nic Claxton is moved this offseason.

Rookie Danny Wolf was also one of its most productive rebounders per minute. He averaged 8.5 rebounds per 36 minutes.

The second, safer option for adding more rebounding help is through the trade or free-agent market. According to Jake Fischer, Domantas Sabonis is expected to be available for a trade. He's one of many low-risk trade targets that the Nets could seek out this offseason.

The Sacramento Kings are set to have six players making over $20 million in annual salary next season. Sabonis is under contract until the 2028 offseason and will average $46 million per season.

Brooklyn is set to have around $40 million in cap space this offseason and could bring in Sabonis' huge contract by sending away Terance Mann or Nic Claxton. The Nets may also be able to get a first-round pick out of Sacramento to take on his contract.

Sabonis only played 19 games this season due to a torn meniscus in his left knee. Along with that raising concerns about his level of play post-injury, his numbers were down before he got surgery.

The 30-year-old averaged 15.8 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game while 54.3% from the field and 18.5% from three-point range. Those numbers don't seem bad at face value,= but they were all significantly down from his All-Star seasons. He needs to be an effective offensive force to counteract his poor defense.

While there are legitimate concerns about his age and recent injury, Sabonis's elite rebounding ability and proven offensive production could provide Brooklyn with the interior presence it desperately needs to address one of its biggest weaknesses.