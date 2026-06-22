Report: Brooklyn Nets Have Attempted to Move into Top 4 of NBA Draft

For the second straight year, the ping pong balls didn't go the Brooklyn Nets' way during the draft lottery.

The Nets ended up at the No. 6 spot, which could still help them land a franchise changing prospect.

However, the Nets have still attempted to move into the top four of the NBA Draft, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

"Should Brooklyn remain at six, who they’ll select is a bit of a mystery to teams around the league, considering the Nets have been linked to guards Keaton Wagler, Darius Acuff, Mikel Brown Jr., Kingston Flemings, forward Nate Ament, and center Aday Mara at various points," Scotto wrote.

Should they stay at No. 6, the Nets seem to be interested in drafting Brown, as his shooting, athleticism and positional size could fit in very well into the current fabric of this roster.

Acuff to the Nets seems to be losing momentum, as his lack of size has made some teams hesitant to draft him despite his otherworldly three-level scoring skills.

It's hard to envision the Nets moving up to the No. 1 spot, which could put them in a position to draft AJ Dybantsa or Darryn Peterson.

However, a trade up to No. 3 or No. 4 could be in play, which could put them in a position to draft Cameron Boozer or Caleb Wilson, though the Utah Jazz could prefer to draft Boozer over Peterson at No. 2.

Of course, any trade up in the draft would require the Nets to part with a large number of future first-round draft picks.

The pros could be that the Nets will have a surefire superstar to build their team with for possibly the next decade and a bona fide face of the franchise, and more established superstars could be inclined to join that prospect and team up in the league's biggest market if they hit free agency within the next few years.

The cons are that it could limit the Nets' future flexibility to acquire a star via trade, especially in an era where stars are more inclined to sign lucrative contract extensions with their current teams rather than hit the open market.

The Nets could just as easily land a superstar prospect at No. 6 and retain future flexibility for a superstar that suddenly becomes available, which seems to be the most likely path at this juncture.