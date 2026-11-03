Three Takeaways From the Brooklyn Nets' Loss to the New York Knicks

The Brooklyn Nets fell to the New York Knicks 103-90, though there were times the Nets appeared poised to steal a game from their defending champion crosstown rivals.

It was a poor fourth quarter performance that ultimately shot Brooklyn in the foot, managing just 11 points in the frame.

The Nets are not in the business of moral victories but hanging in there against a unit that came off a championship until the final 12 minutes of play could be considered a win in itself.

Let's take a look at three takeaways from the Nets' loss to the Knicks.

Michael Porter Jr. Held in Check

Michael Porter Jr. scored 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting, drilling four of his nine 3-point attempts, but as one of the Nets' leading scorers, he simply needs to take more initiative and get more shots up.

The Knicks' wing defense, featuring OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart, simply makes it tough for an opponent to get too many shots off, but Porter needs to showcase more of a willingness to make plays with the ball in his hands if he hopes to really establish himself as a game-changing offensive threat.

Nolan Traore Again Lights it Up From Deep

Nolan Traore came into this season as a very raw 3-point shooter but has looked more than serviceable from behind the arc as of late, converting four of his five shot attempts from that range.

Traore's ability to put pressure on the rim is still what will make him a consistent threat on the offensive end, but if defenders have to start respecting his hand from deep, that will only open up more opportunities for the Frenchman to exploit as he makes his way down the lane.

Julius Randle Remains Aggressive Despite Poor Shooting Performance

Julius Randle did not shoot the ball particularly well, finishing with 21 points on 5-of-16 shooting.

However, he made up for it by remaining aggressive by attacking the rim and making good on 11 of his 15 free-throw attempts.

Randle has gotten off to a cold start from a field goal percentage standpoint this season but has been able to put up respectable scoring numbers simply due to his willingness to get his hands dirty and get downhill.

If Randle can remain aggressive despite cold shooting nights, the shots should be able to fall for him at a higher clip as the season progresses.