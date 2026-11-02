Three Takeaways From Brooklyn Nets' First Win of Season Over Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets took down the Indiana Pacers 98-90 for their first win of the season.

Michael Porter Jr. led the Nets with 23 points on 7-of-16 shooting, nine rebounds and three assists. Julius Randle added 20 points on 5-of-15 shooting, six assists and five rebounds.

Andrew Nembhard stepped up for Indiana with 23 points 7-of-19 shooting and four assists. Pascal Siakam added 17 points, five rebounds and five assists.

With the Nets facing playoff expectations heading into the season, this win is an incredibly encouraging sign of things to come.

Here are three takeaways from the Nets' win.

Day'Ron Sharpe Puts in Season Best Performance

Day'Ron Sharpe has struggled to hold things down as the Nets' starting center to begin the season but he stepped up big time in this one, finishing with 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting, 13 rebounds and four assists.

Sharpe's offball movement helped him get free for clean looks near the rim, which the Nets will need from him if they hope to generate easy points on offense.

Sharpe is a bit undersized for a center but has the adequate build to box out bigger players, which should continue to help him hold it down on the glass.

Michael Porter Jr., Julius Randle Step Up

Porter was a lot more active moving off the ball like last season, whether he was looking to get clean looks off from behind the 3-point line or cut to the rim.

Porter sitll sometimes take a too many ill-advised shots, but when his shots are falling, he is hard to stop.

Randle settled for a few too many jumpers from behind the arc but he drilled four of his nine attempts from that area.

Randle's knack for getting downhill also helped keep the Nets' offense in motion.

Nolan Traore's 3-Point Shot is Coming Along

Nolan Traore finished with 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting, including 4-of-8 shooting from the 3-point range and six assists.

Traore is more known for his blazing speed and knack for getting downhill, but adding a consistent 3-point shot to his reportoire will only open up his offense in a lot of other ways.

Traore's stronger frame should help him fight through contact a lot better on both sides of the floor, and he could very well be poised to take a slight leap this season if his 3-point jumper remains a consistent weapon in his arsenal.