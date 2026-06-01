Nets Predicted to Trade Down in NBA Draft, Select International Standout Prospect

The Brooklyn Nets could look to move the No. 6 overall pick ahead of draft night, whether it's for a star or to move up or down the draft lottery.

If the Nets choose to trade down, they could look to acquire Karim Lopez, who played two seasons with the New Zealand Breakers as part of the Australian NBL’s Next Stars program, ESPN's Jeremy Woo writes.

"Lopez is drawing interest from a number of teams in the lottery, including the Clippers, Nets, Bucks and Warriors, with rival teams viewing him as more of a trade-back candidate later on in the case of the Clippers and Nets," Woo wrote.

"He was helped by his combine measurements, affirming his size to play both forward positions capably and massive hands. He continues to improve and has positioned himself as an intriguing development bet coming off a strong second season in the NBL.

"Many teams are intrigued by Lopez's mix of size, skill and toughness but want to see him improve as a shooter and get a better sense of how well he can create offense for himself. These are things he can display in workouts as he gets in front of teams in the coming weeks to help firm up his position."

Lopez fits the connective mold Nets GM Sean Marks and coach Jordi Fernández seem to prefer, as evidenced by many of their most recent draft picks.

He also gives the Nets another piece who can put pressure on the rim, light it up from 3-point range, defend multiple positions and wreak considerable havoc in the passing lanes.

The Nets could use a forward who can finish plays set up by his teammates, especially in lineups featuring Egor Dëmin, Nolan Traoré and Danny Wolf, all players that move the ball extremely well.

Nets fans may simply prefer for the team to keep the pick and use it on Darius Acuff Jr. or Keaton Wagler, but it wouldn't be a shock to see the Nets shy away from selecting another guard, especially one with not much size, in favor of a bigger prospect who can do a little bit of everything.

Lopez, at the very least, seems to have a very safe floor as a two-way wing, but if he can truly master his ability to score at all three levels, whichever team he ends up on could have itself a big-time steal.