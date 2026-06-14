What the Brooklyn Nets can Learn from the Knicks Title' Run

For the first time in 53 years, the New York Knicks are NBA Champions.

Following a dominant postseason run that saw them only lose three games, the Knicks hoisted the Larry O"Brien Trophy on Saturday night in San Antonio. For many Brooklyn Nets fans, it was a horror movie ending. Their hated cross-town rivals winning a chip while their own team toils away in a rebuild.

But if Nets fans can put aside the hatred for a little bit, there's actually quite a bit to take away from this Knicks team. From roster construction to style of play, here's what the Nets can learn from the Knicks championship run.

1. The Draft Isn't Everything

Jun 13, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates with his teammates after the Knicks defeat the San Antonio Spurs during game five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

So often these days, the NBA Draft is seen as the primary way to build a championship roster. It's why the Nets have spent the past two seasons tanking. The Knicks showed that you can build a winning team without needing lottery picks. New York's starting five in their NBA Finals clinching win was made up of one free agency signing and four players they traded for.

In fact, only two players in the Knicks' postseason rotation were drafted by them: Mitchell Robinson and Miles McBride (who was drafted by the Thunder but traded to New York on draft night). While the draft is still very important, the Nets need to learn that it's not the only way to build a great roster. Sean Marks will need to get more aggressive in the trade market and free agency in the coming years.

2. Defense Wins Championships

Jun 13, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and forward Og Anunoby (8) and San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) battle for the rebound during the second quarter during game five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

It's an adage for a reason. You have to prioritize the defensive side of the ball if you want to win a championship. The Knicks did that very strategically, adding high-caliber defensive wings like OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart. They also brought in head coach Mike Brown for that very reason. He helped transform that Knicks defense into a championship-caliber unit.

The Nets have to start taking defense seriously if they ever want to compete for a title. Brooklyn's defense over the past few years has been dreadful. The front office needs to keep that in mind on draft night and when free agency kicks off. Until improvement is made there, winning a championship will be a fever dream.

3. Anything Is Possible

Jun 13, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; The New York Knicks celebrate with the trophy after they defeat the San Antonio Spurs during game five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

The Knicks spent the majority of the 21st century in a position similar to the one the Nets have been in recently. Endless rebuilds that went nowhere, draft busts, and tons of fan frustration. But their win on Saturday showed that anything is possible in the NBA with the right plan and leadership group to execute it.

New York decided they were done being the butt of the joke. They were done being clowned by the media. The front office came up with a plan to win them a championship, and executed it to absolute perfection. The Knicks went from a laughingstock to the top of the basketball world in less than a decade.

While it's maddening for the Nets to watch in the moment, the Knicks championship shows that the Nets can do it. There's a lot of work to do, both on and off the court, for the organization. They'll need to get a lot of things right in the coming years. But there's no reason not to think that the Nets can't eventually do what the Knicks just did.