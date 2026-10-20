What to Watch for in Brooklyn Nets' Home Season Opener vs. Hornets

The Brooklyn Nets will begin the 2026-27 season against the Charlotte Hornets, perhaps looking to shock the world and prove they're better than preseason projections suggest.

Julius Randle has made quite a strong impression in his first few games in the Black & White, as he may be in for an All-Star season if most things click on all cylinders.

Michael Porter Jr. appears healthy and ready to go, as he and Randle will look to develop the chemistry necessary to keep the Nets firmly in the playoff picture.

It was encouraging to see the two already understanding each others tendencies during preseason action, but it'll be interesting to see how both of them can continue to find each other as the intensity of the game increases and opposing teams having more time to study film ahead of matchups.

The Nets will also get a clean look at their young, promising point guard rotation, featuring Egor Demin, Mikel Brown Jr. and Nolan Traore.

Day'Ron Sharpe and Moe Wagner will likely battle it out for the majority of the center minutes, with either of them strong candidates to become the Nets' starting center, though Sharpe seems to have the early advantage to win the spot.

The Hornets traded LaMelo Ball over the offseason, signaling a change in the guard (no pun intended).

Naz Reid will be making his Hornets' debut, as he'll finally have a chance to break through and embrace a bigger role after being crunched into rotations with Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, Jaden McDaniels, and of course, Randle after Towns was traded to the New York Knicks.

Kon Knueppel will be out of action due to a hamstring injury as will Coby White due to a calf injury.

The Nets will also have to account for Brandon Miller, who is morphing into one of the NBA's better three-level scorers and perimeter defenders.

Though it was preseason, the Nets handled business with ease in their last meeting and will have homecourt advantage to begin the season.

Whether the Nets win or lose, coach Jordi Fernandez will likely want to see Randle impose his will down low and leverage his playmaking skills to help set his teammates up for success.

Fernandez will also likely want to see Demin continue to intentionally get downhill and use his bigger frame to his advantage while continuing to light it up from behind the arc.