Who Are the 5 Best Centers in Brooklyn Nets History?

Each NBA team has several big men responsible for controlling the glass and providing low post scoring.

One center is the Brooklyn Nets' all-time leading scorer, ahead of a beloved power forward in franchise history.

Who are the best centers in Nets history? Let's take a look.

5. Jayson Williams

Dec 9, 1997; Washington, DC, USA; Nets Jayson Williams (55) in action against the Wizards at MCI Center in Washington, DC. Mandatory Credit: Porter Binks-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jayson Williams spent seven years with the New Jersey Nets, as he was known for his incredible rebounding, interior defense and energy.

Williams was named an All-Star during the 1997-98 season, when he averaged 12.9 points and 13.6 rebounds per game.

4. Billy Paultz

March, 1971; New York, NY, USA; FILE PHOTO; New York Nets center Billy Paultz (5) against the Kentucky Colonels at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Billy Paultz possessed a smooth shooting stroke and solid interior scoring, as he made three ABA All-Star teams as a member of the Nets.

Paultz was part of the first Nets' ABA championship team in 1974, as he put up 21 points and 12 rebounds in the Nets' Game 5 series clinching win over the Utah Stars.

Paultz was largely known for doing all of the dirty work, setting hard screens and controlling the glass on teams led by Julius Erving.

3. Darryl Dawkins

Unknown date 1985; Portland, OR, USA: FILE PHOTO; New Jersey Nets center Darryl Dawkins (53) stands next to Portland Trail Blazers forward Ken Johnson (00) during the 1985 season at Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Darryl Dawkins was an athletic, forceful center, consistently averaging double digits in points throughout his five seasons in New Jersey.

Dawkins was part of the Nets team who defeated the defending champion Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the 1984 playoffs.

2. Jarrett Allen

Mar 8, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen (31) goes up to dunk the ball in the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Jarrett Allen's stay in Brooklyn wasn't very long, but he was on track of becoming a multiple time All-Star while holding it down at center for the Nets.

He became a fan favorite with his powerful slams and gravity defying blocks on some of the league's biggest stars, including LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Allen was eventually dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a multi-team deal that brought James Harden to Brooklyn to team up with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

1. Brook Lopez

Jan 12, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez (11) moves against New Orleans Pelicans power forward Terrence Jones (9) during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brook Lopez is the Nets' all-time leading scorer with 10,444 points, spending nine years with the franchise after being selected No. 10 overall out of Stanford in 2008.

Lopez provided plenty of excitement despite spending several lean seasons in New Jersey and Brooklyn, as he was an automatic bucket with his patented midrange jumper and hook shot.

Lopez helped the Nets get back to the playoffs during the 2012-13 season, as he was named an All-Star for his efforts.

Lopez developed into a lights out 3-point shooter in his final season in Brooklyn.