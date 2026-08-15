Who Are the 5 Best Centers in Brooklyn Nets History?
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Each NBA team has several big men responsible for controlling the glass and providing low post scoring.
One center is the Brooklyn Nets' all-time leading scorer, ahead of a beloved power forward in franchise history.
Who are the best centers in Nets history? Let's take a look.
5. Jayson Williams
Jayson Williams spent seven years with the New Jersey Nets, as he was known for his incredible rebounding, interior defense and energy.
Williams was named an All-Star during the 1997-98 season, when he averaged 12.9 points and 13.6 rebounds per game.
4. Billy Paultz
Billy Paultz possessed a smooth shooting stroke and solid interior scoring, as he made three ABA All-Star teams as a member of the Nets.
Paultz was part of the first Nets' ABA championship team in 1974, as he put up 21 points and 12 rebounds in the Nets' Game 5 series clinching win over the Utah Stars.
Paultz was largely known for doing all of the dirty work, setting hard screens and controlling the glass on teams led by Julius Erving.
3. Darryl Dawkins
Darryl Dawkins was an athletic, forceful center, consistently averaging double digits in points throughout his five seasons in New Jersey.
Dawkins was part of the Nets team who defeated the defending champion Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the 1984 playoffs.
2. Jarrett Allen
Jarrett Allen's stay in Brooklyn wasn't very long, but he was on track of becoming a multiple time All-Star while holding it down at center for the Nets.
He became a fan favorite with his powerful slams and gravity defying blocks on some of the league's biggest stars, including LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Allen was eventually dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a multi-team deal that brought James Harden to Brooklyn to team up with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
1. Brook Lopez
Brook Lopez is the Nets' all-time leading scorer with 10,444 points, spending nine years with the franchise after being selected No. 10 overall out of Stanford in 2008.
Lopez provided plenty of excitement despite spending several lean seasons in New Jersey and Brooklyn, as he was an automatic bucket with his patented midrange jumper and hook shot.
Lopez helped the Nets get back to the playoffs during the 2012-13 season, as he was named an All-Star for his efforts.
Lopez developed into a lights out 3-point shooter in his final season in Brooklyn.
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Sameer Kumar covers the NBA and specializes in providing analysis on player performance and telling stories beyond the numbers. He graduated from SUNY Oswego with a B.A. in Broadcasting & Mass Communication.