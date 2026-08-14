When Former Brooklyn Nets Stars Make Their Returns in 2026-27

The Brooklyn Nets’ 2026-27 schedule is here, and a few dates stand out among the 82-game grind.

Last season, the Nets were among the league’s worst teams yet again. However, some changes in the offseason have put Brooklyn in position to make a run at the play-in tournament and bring postseason basketball back to Barclays Center for the first time since 2023.

With such a stacked Eastern Conference, the Nets will have to find a way to stand out. That also means Brooklyn will need to overcome their past and get some wins when its former stars are in the building once again.

Nic Claxton - Chicago Bulls: Nov. 18

The longest-tenured Net at the time of his departure this offseason, Claxton spent the first seven seasons of his career in Brooklyn. A staple in the starting lineup for much of his time with the Nets, Claxton was a defensive menace at his peak and one of the best shot blockers in the league while wearing Brooklyn across his chest. His return just a month into the season should make an otherwise forgettable matchup special.

Mikal Bridges - New York Knicks: Feb. 1

The third installment of the Nets-Knicks rivalry next season will feature Bridges’ first return to Brooklyn as an NBA champion. After his trade to a crosstown rival a couple of years ago netted Brooklyn a package of draft capital, the Knicks clearly have the edge in that trade after last season’s title run.

Kevin Durant - Houston Rockets: Jan. 9

Arguably the best player to ever wear a Nets jersey, Durant’s shortlived time in Brooklyn is still one of the most memorable eras in franchise history. Now in his second season with the Rockets, Durant could be ready to give his former team another memorable night.

Kyrie Irving - Dallas Mavericks: Dec. 16

After missing all of last season recovering from a torn ACL, Irving appears set to make his return in 2026-27. An era in Brooklyn filled with twists and turns after his arrival in 2019, Irving will ultimately go down as one of the best to ever play for the Nets.

James Harden - Cleveland Cavaliers: Jan. 21

Arguably the most controversial exit of the big three, Harden’s time in Brooklyn lasted only two partial seasons, and the Nets’ title window closed almost as quickly as it opened. While not officially signed for another year in Cleveland yet, it’d be shocking if he’s not on the floor when Cleveland makes its first trip to Barclays next year.

Brook Lopez - LA Clippers: Jan. 29

The Nets’ all-time scoring leader with 10,444 points across nine seasons as a Net, Lopez will be in the 19th season of his career in 2026-27. Perhaps his final trip to Brooklyn in his career, Lopez will have a chance to give his first team another performance to remember.