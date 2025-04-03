SI

Nick Nurse Says He Hasn't Heard 76ers' Tyrese Maxey Is Out for the Season

Ryan Phillips

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse takes questions from the media.
Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse takes questions from the media. / Via Kyle Neubeck on
In this story:

If Tyrese Maxey is out for the season, someone should really inform his head coach.

On Thursday, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported the Philadelphia 76ers had decided to shut Maxey down for the rest of the 2024-25 season due to a finger tendon injury. Charania even got confirmation of the news live on-air. Apparently, no one informed Sixers head coach Nick Nurse.

A few hours after Charania's report, Nurse met with the media prior to Philadelphia's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

"Well, first of all, he's just out for this evening. ... Our medicals told me he's just out for tonight," Nurse said. When asked if Charania's report is wrong, Nurse said, "I don't know. I'm just telling you what they told me, that he's out for this evening."

I don't want to tell the 76ers their business, but it seems like their head coach should be in the loop on this news.

This is just bizarre.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/NBA