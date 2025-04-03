Nick Nurse Says He Hasn't Heard 76ers' Tyrese Maxey Is Out for the Season
If Tyrese Maxey is out for the season, someone should really inform his head coach.
On Thursday, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported the Philadelphia 76ers had decided to shut Maxey down for the rest of the 2024-25 season due to a finger tendon injury. Charania even got confirmation of the news live on-air. Apparently, no one informed Sixers head coach Nick Nurse.
A few hours after Charania's report, Nurse met with the media prior to Philadelphia's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
"Well, first of all, he's just out for this evening. ... Our medicals told me he's just out for tonight," Nurse said. When asked if Charania's report is wrong, Nurse said, "I don't know. I'm just telling you what they told me, that he's out for this evening."
I don't want to tell the 76ers their business, but it seems like their head coach should be in the loop on this news.
This is just bizarre.