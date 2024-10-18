Inside The Nuggets

17-Year NBA Veteran Makes Unexpected Statement on Denver Nuggets

Lou Williams opens up on the current status of the Denver Nuggets

Farbod Esnaashari

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts after a play in the second quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
It has been 1 year, 3 months, and 11 days since the Denver Nuggets raised their first-ever NBA title banner. Which was coupled with Nikola Jokic receiving his NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award. In that short time, critics have been quick to forget how dominating the pair of Jokic and Murray really can be.

Rising sentiment seems to paint a picture that the Nuggets haven't improved their roster and have been idling at their current speed. Meanwhile the other teams in the Western Conference have been making moves to release the stranglehold the Nuggets have had on the top spots of the conference.

During an episode of FanDuel Tv's Run It Back show, the former 3x NBA Sixth Man of the Year and 17-year NBA veteran, Lou Williams had this to say about the status of the Nuggets and their title contention.

"Always going to be in it as long as you have Jokic on your side, but it does feel like the beginning of the end, I'll be honest," Williams said. "You got so many teams that are changing the course of their organizations, then you look at the Nuggets where it seems like they are stagnating a little bit."

Even though Lou Williams has his doubts about the Denver Nuggets, he still believes any team with Nikola Jokic has an opportunity to compete for an NBA championship.

"But when you have a guy like Jokic you always have an opportunity to compete at the highest level," Williams said. "But looking around the Western Conference it's going to be tough for them to be one of those top teams."

Denver Nuggets Finals MVP Nikola Joki
The noise around the team being contenders is nothing that hasn't been heard before, but it is up to the team to step up and silence the noise with their dominant performances once again. Will Jokic resume his MVP performances, and will Murray be able to battle through his nagging knee issues? History would side on the favor of the Nuggets.

