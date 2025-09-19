2025-26 Player Preview: Can Nikola Jokic Sustain His Historical Production?
The Denver Nuggets saw their season come to an end in the Western Conference Semifinals last year, losing in seven games to the eventual NBA Champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder. Even though they weren't able to make it to the Western Conference Finals, they gave the Thunder arguably their toughest challenge throughout the postseason.
Now, heading into the 2025-26 season, the Nuggets have some new faces joining the roster, along with 2023 NBA Champion Bruce Brown, who played a critical role off the bench in the team's postseason run. However, they wouldn't be viewed as a contender if it weren't for Nikola Jokic, who could put himself in elite company next season with a fourth league MVP.
Here's a breakdown of what to know for the superstar center as he enters Year 11 in the NBA:
A Recap Of His 2024-25 Season
Even though Jokic didn't win an MVP in the 2024-25 season, it would be a crime not to give him the praise he deserves. Jokic joined Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook as the only players in NBA history to average a triple-double for an entire season, making him the only non-guard to do so.
He finished the season in the Top 3 in the NBA for averages of points, rebounds, assists, and steals. A stat line that seems out of a video game, he came up just short of the MVP, finishing second to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. While it's hard to imagine he can improve, the league has truly never seen a player like Jokic before.
What Could The 2025-26 Season Have In Store For Jokic?
Going back to the aforementioned additions to the Nuggets, one player who is expected to benefit tremendously from playing next to Jokic is Cam Johnson, whom they acquired from the Brooklyn Nets. An ideal off-the-ball player to play next to Jokic, he could help him continue to boost his assist totals next season.
Based on how Jokic looked during EuroBasket 2025, there's no indication that the Nuggets star will drop off in production next season. He posted games of 39 and 33 points, while shooting 75% from inside the arc. However, one way Jokic could be held back is by his head coach, David Adelman, and his usage of their new backup center, Jonas Valanciunas.
Even though Jokic is a far better player than Valanciunas, the former Sacramento Kings center is well worthy of 15-16 minutes per night based on his recent production. Now, Adelman could very well put the two players on the court with one another, but that could cause some problems defensively against quicker frontcourts.
Regardless, as Jokic has shown in the past, he doesn't always need 36 minutes per game to put up MVP-level stats. Especially with an improved Nuggets team that should allow him to rest and be at the top of his game when he's on the court, it could pave the way for an efficient Jokic season.
Regular Season Prediction
Jokic ends up with his sixth selection to the All-NBA First Team, finishing Top 3 in MVP voting for the sixth-straight season. He'll come up short of that fourth MVP, but will be better positioned for a deep postseason run with the Nuggets in 2026.