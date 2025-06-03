2x NBA All-Star Urges Knicks to Replace Tom Thibodeau With Championship Coach
For the first time since 2000, the New York Knicks made the Eastern Conference Finals, but their impressive run ended there. The Indiana Pacers beat the Knicks in six games, barely missing out on a trip to the NBA Finals, and now New York is making drastic changes.
The Knicks have shockingly parted ways with head coach Tom Thibodeau after five years with the franchise.
Via Shams Charania: "BREAKING: The New York Knicks are relieving Tom Thibodeau of his duties as head coach, sources tell ESPN. Thibodeau led the Knicks to their first East Finals in 25 years, made playoffs in 4 of 5 years and led Knicks to consecutive 50+ win seasons for first time since the 1990s."
Now, the Knicks are starting their coaching search, but one particular candidate could rise to the top. The Denver Nuggets fired head coach Michael Malone just before the playoffs started, and he is now the best option on the market.
Former two-time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas urged the Knicks to hire Malone after the shocking Thibodeau news.
Via Isaiah Thomas: "Mike Malone gotta get that Knicks job! Who else is on the market?"
Malone has been one of the NBA's top coaches over the past eight years, winning 46+ games in each of those seasons and even leading the Nuggets to their first championship in franchise history in 2023. Of course, he has had the best player in the world, Nikola Jokic, but he would be walking into a very healthy roster situation with the Knicks if he got that highly coveted job.