Aaron Gordon Takes Blame After Nuggets' Loss vs Knicks

The Denver Nuggets fell short in what was their biggest home loss in franchise history against the New York Knicks, dropping 103-142 for a 39-point blowout, which just so happened to come in the first game Denver had with all five starters healthy and in the rotation since November.

Aaron Gordon, who was slotted back into the rotation for the first time in January, was finally healthy to get this Nuggets' lineup back to near-100% headed into the night. But even with his appearance back starting in Denver's frontcourt, Gordon wasn't quite the high-level two-way star he's accustomed to being when available and in the mix.

In the 21 minutes Gordon played, he had just three points on 1-7 shooting from the field, paired with three rebounds and three assists. It was the lowest point total he's had in a single game this year in which he didn't leave with a mid-game injury.

It gives Gordon room to improve moving forward. And based on the standards he's used to, it's obvious that he's eager to perform a bit better once able to get better adjusted to in-game speed.

"I think we let go of the rope, and that’s uncharacteristic of this squad," Gordon said of the Nuggets' loss vs. New York. "We fight through 48 minutes. Maybe the hangover from last night, I’m not entirely sure."

"Obviously, I have to play better on the offensive side and defense. I just have to play better for us to have a chance to win. I think as I get my legs back under me, I will do that. So, I have to be better for us."

Aaron Gordon Confident He'll Be Better

In Gordon's first game back after multiple weeks off, slotted into a lineup that hasn't played together in months, it's hard to take too much stock in a big loss against one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. Growing pains happen.

The more important piece of the Nuggets' fallout from the blowout against New York is how they respond. And for Gordon, he's more than confident that he and Denver have the opportunity to do just that, and they'll have just over a month left in the regular season to do so.

"Well, my mentality never wavers. Yeah, I mean, just focus on the process, continue to play the right way, be aggressive and look for my spots, try to stay involved and be assertive."

Mar 6, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) warms up before the game against the New York Knicks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Having Gordon back will prove its value for Denver in due time, even if his presence didn't jump off the page against New York. When healthy, Gordon is one of the most impactful two-way forwards in the NBA, can play an extremely versatile role on both ends in the Nuggets' rotation, and was on an All-Star-level pace before getting hurt early this season.

It won't be an overnight process, and could take a couple of games before we're able to see pre-injury Gordon start to really gain that confidence back and take shape. But with over a month to go until postseason action starts to unravel, there's ample time on the clock for both Gordon individually and the Nuggets as a whole to get right.