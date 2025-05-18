Aaron Gordon's Final Injury Status for Nuggets-Thunder Game 7
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets will match up in a winner-takes-all Game 7 on Sunday afternoon, with the winning side set to advance to face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals. Arguably, the two best teams in the playoffs, there's a strong chance that the winner of this series makes an NBA Finals run.
Looking at key players in this series, it's clear that neither Nikola Jokic nor Shai Gilgeous-Alexander can lead their teams to victory alone. While both have been tremendous in the series, their wins have come from the help of their supporting cast. One of the top supporting players in this series has been Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, whose injury status was just revealed.
Gordon, despite being listed with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, will suit up and start for the Nuggets in a crucial Game 7. Outside of superstars like Jokic and Jalen Brunson, Gordon has been one of the most clutch players in the playoffs this year, with a pair of game-winners to his name.
Gordon's announcement that he will play comes as a shock to many, especially since Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry was held out for four games due to a Grade 1 strain. An injury that typically takes weeks to heal, Gordon is sending a message to his team that he's ready to compete and send his team to the next round.
Tip-off for Game 7 in Oklahoma City is set for 3:30 p.m. EST, and should be an exciting end to a thrilling series.
