Breaking: Jamal Murray Unexpectedly Downgraded for Nuggets-Thunder Game 6
The Denver Nuggets find themselves with their season on the line Thursday night, set to host the Oklahoma City Thunder for Game 6 of their second-round series. Nikola Jokic has been absolutely dominant in this series, averaging 30.0 points per game and has two 40+ point games this series. However, he can't get the job done alone.
Aaron Gordon has arguably been the Nuggets' second-best player, which is putting pressure on Jamal Murray to step it up. While he's averaging over 20 points per game this series, he has yet to take over a game like he's done in the past. However, an unexpected downgrade puts his status for Game 6 in jeopardy.
Murray is now listed as questionable for Thursday's Game 6 with an illness, after he wasn't present on the team's injury report initially. While players can play through illness on most occasions, there's no telling how severe or if he can play through it.
While the Nuggets can't be counted out if Murray is sidelined, it won't bode well for them as they try to force a Game 7. Even though he isn't having his greatest playoff run this season, he's shown in the past he can rise to the occasion and would need to with Denver facing elimination.
His status will be something to monitor up until game time, but the goal remains clear for Denver: win Thursday and force a Game 7. Game 6 in Denver is set to tip-off at 8:30 p.m. EST.
