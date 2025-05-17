Breaking: Denver Nuggets Star's Status in Doubt for Game 7 vs Thunder
Will the Denver Nuggets be at full-strength against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7?
On Thursday night, the Nuggets kept their season alive when they walloped the Thunder, 119-107, in Game 6 of their Western Conference semifinal series.
While being perhaps the most integral part of the Nuggets' playoff success thus far, Aaron Gordon has his worst game of the playoffs in Game 6, scoring just five points on two-for-seven shooting in 38 minutes on the court.
Gordon's lackluster performance may have been put into context after the game, as Gordon exited late in the game with a leg injury.
Following some tests on Friday afternoon, Gordon has been diagnosed with a left hamstring strain, leaving his status for Game 7 in doubt.
"Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon has been diagnosed with a left hamstring strain and his status is in doubt for Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, sources tell ESPN. Major development heading into Sunday's 3:30 pm ET game on ABC for a Western Conference Finals berth."
While Jokic has continued to prove why he's thought of as the best player in the NBA, it's been Gordon who's hit timely shots for the Nuggets. Gordon's hit two game winners for the Nuggets this postseason and has drastically improved his three-point shooting volume while being able to continue to shoot 38.2% in the Nuggets' 13 games during this year's playoff run.
Game 7 between the Nuggets and Thunder is scheduled for Sunday afternoon with tip-off set for 3:30 p.m. EST.