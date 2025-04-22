Aaron Gordon's Final Injury Status for Nuggets vs Clippers Game 2
The Denver Nuggets were able to walk away with the narrow 112-110 overtime win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1, a series that could go to seven games if Saturday was any indication of what's to come. For Game 2, the series stays in Denver with the Nuggets having the chance to take control of the series with a 2-0 lead heading to Los Angeles.
While Nuggets star forward Michael Porter Jr. failed to produce in Game 1, Denver got great production from the rest of their key players. That included Aaron Gordon, who entered the day list as probable, dealing with right calf injury management. Right before game time, an update has been provided on Gordon's status.
Gordon has been upgraded to available for Monday's contest, a major win for the Nuggets. In Game 1, Gordon was the X-factor for Denver, scoring 25 points and grabbing eight rebounds while making eight of his 10 free throws.
Playing alongside stars like Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, Gordon doesn't often have big statistical nights. However, he's been a great option for the Nuggets in the playoffs over the prior two seasons, being an efficient scorer who can defend and rebound as well. While replicating his Game 1 performance would be unlikely, he's still a pivotal part of the Nuggets' success.
Game 2 in Denver is set to tip-off at 7:00 p.m. EST on TNT, as the Clippers look to avoid a dreaded 0-2 deficit heading home.
