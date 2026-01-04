Nuggets vs. Nets Injury Report Lists Seven Total Starters

The Denver Nuggets are coming off a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a game where they were missing four of their five regular starters, but things are looking up for the injury-ridden team as they enter Sunday's matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nuggets are in the middle of a seven-game Eastern Conference road trip, with Sunday's game in Brooklyn being the fifth contest of the trip. So far, they are a grim 1-3, but their injury report offers some hope of a better outcome on Sunday.

Nuggets upgrade two starters on injury report

The Nuggets have been without Christian Braun since November 12th and Aaron Gordon since November 21st, but they could both return in Brooklyn. Denver's full injury report against the Nets:

Jamal Murray - PROBABLE (left ankle sprain)

Aaron Gordon - QUESTIONABLE (right hamstring strain)

Christian Braun - QUESTIONABLE (left ankle sprain)

Cam Johnson - OUT (right knee bone bruise)

Nikola Jokic - OUT (left knee bone bruise)

Jonas Valanciunas - OUT (right calf strain)

Tamar Bates - OUT (left foot surgery)

This is certainly a loaded injury report for the Nuggets, still headlined by three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, but fans have actually received some great news with these new status updates. Gordon and Braun getting upgraded to questionable is huge for the Nuggets, as even getting those two back would be game-changing.

Jamal Murray is listed as probable for the second straight Nuggets game, but after suiting up in their last outing, they can certainly expect him to play again. Still, the best-case scenario for the Nuggets on Sunday is that they are missing Cam Johnson, Jonas Valanciunas, and Jokic, which is still not ideal, but it is a step in the right direction.

Jan 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) reacts with guard Christian Braun (0) after a play in the third quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Nets list two starters of their own

The Nets are certainly not as banged up as the Nuggets, but they could be dealing with a pair of key absences themselves. The Nets have listed two starters, Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton, on their injury report on Sunday. Brooklyn's full injury report:

Michael Porter Jr. - PROBABLE (illness)

Nic Claxton - OUT (personal reasons)

Haywood Highsmith - OUT (right knee injury recovery)

Ben Saraf - OUT (G League assignment)

The Nuggets should be able to take care of business in Brooklyn, regardless of who is on the floor, but not having to deal with Claxton while Jokic and Valanciunas are sidelined is a huge plus.

The Nuggets and Nets are set to tip off in Brooklyn at 1:30 p.m. MT on Sunday.

