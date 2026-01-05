David Adelman Addresses Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. Trade With Nets

The Denver Nuggets made some huge moves over the offseason, including a trade with the Brooklyn Nets that swapped Michael Porter Jr. and a first-round pick for Cam Johnson. On Sunday, the two teams faced each other.

Before Sunday's meeting in Brooklyn, Nuggets head coach David Adelman talked about the trade and Porter Jr.'s new role with the Nets.

"I thought we used him the right way. I’m sure he would disagree with me completely, which is ok. But we won a lot of games doing it that way. It’s cool to see him have more freedom under Jordi [Fernandez]," Adelman said (h/t Erik Slater).

David Adelman says the Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. trade was "good for everybody":



Adelman misses having MPJ in Denver

While Adelman said how it was good to see Porter Jr. thrive in his new environment, he also admitted that he missed having him in the Nuggets locker room because of his authenticity.

"I miss the conversation," Adelman said. "I think a lot of people are scared to be themselves nowadays. Mike is not. People scoff at that sometimes because maybe they’re scared to say what they actually think. Mike’s gonna say it, whether you agree with him or not."

Adelman continued to rave about Porter Jr.'s impact and talent, and it ultimately showed in Sunday's contest.

MPJ shines against his former team

Porter Jr. led the Nets to an upset win over the Nuggets on Sunday, dropping 27 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists on 8-17 shooting from the field and 9-9 from the free-throw line. Porter Jr. has been incredible in Brooklyn this season, leading many to believe that Denver "lost" the trade.

This season, Porter Jr. has averaged 25.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game with 49.5/40.8/82.5 shooting splits. Of course, at the same time, Johnson has struggled in Denver, which has certainly impacted the dialogue around the offseason swap.

While the Nuggets might miss having Porter Jr.'s shooting skill and ability to stretch the floor, Johnson costs about half the price and is a better defender, making it a very reasonable trade for Denver. The Nuggets are certainly disappointed with the loss in Brooklyn, but this trade should work out for Denver in the long run.

