Breaking: Denver Nuggets Sign Three-Point Specialist After 2025 NBA Draft
The Denver Nuggets were one of the few teams not to make a selection in the 2025 NBA Draft, but like any other team, they are still looking to add young talent. The Nuggets opted not to trade into the draft, but instead, made one of the first moves of undrafted free agency.
In undrafted free agency, the Nuggets have reportedly signed Tamar Bates out of Missouri to a two-way contract. Bates, 22, is an elite shooter who played two seasons in the Big Ten and two in the SEC before declaring for the draft.
The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 13.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 1.1 steals per game in his senior year at Missouri, but impressed with efficient 50.8/39.7/94.6 shooting splits. Bates led NCAA men's basketball in free-throw percentage in both years at Missouri, and is now taking his shooting talents to the next level.
Bates was able to announce the big news to a group of friends and family.
"I'll be signing a two-way contract with the Denver Nuggets," Bates announced to his draft party before a roar of cheers and applause overcame the room.
NBADraft.net compared Bates to Isaiah Joe and Nuggets legend Will Barton as an efficient scorer and elite catch-and-shoot threat, so even on a two-way contract, the young guard can prove his value in the NBA and G League.
With how quickly the Nuggets signed Bates, they likely had their eyes on him and had to pounce on him in free agency since they did not have a draft pick.