Nuggets Off to Historic Season Start Despite Injury Woes

The Denver Nuggets are officially on track for one of their best seasons ever.

After the Nuggets' latest 115-106 road victory over the Charlotte Hornets to put them at a 17-6 record with 23 games, it's now elevated this Denver team to its best start in franchise history through that span.

Nuggets Off to Best Start in Franchise History

Thanks to the dominance of Nikola Jokic, the early-season prowess of Jamal Murray, who could be en route to his first-ever All-Star appearance, the league's best offense through the first month-plus, the Nuggets have sustained as not only one of the strongest teams in the Western Conference but throughout the NBA.

And that start comes even more impressive when factoring in the Nuggets' plenty of injuries.

Aaron Gordon has been sidelined for multiple weeks with a hamstring injury, as has Christian Braun with a high ankle sprain that has kept the Nuggets down two critical starters, and will be without them until after Christmas. Julian Strawther has also left the Nuggets bench without a wing contributor as he deals with a lingering back injury.

The season hasn't come without it's wrinkles. Defensively, the Nuggets are still trying to find their identity and replace the presence of Gordon and Braun for the time being. At home, Denver's currently facing a four-game losing streak, leaving room for improvement moving forward.

But all things considered and the factors that haven't gone Denver's way, this team has rebounded impressively to still sustain itself as one of the most talented teams that the Nuggets have ever assembled in the NBA.

The Nuggets have still managed to have a better start through 23 games in their ABA days. During their 65-win campaign during the 1974-75 season, Denver had an even more dominant start, losing only four games through that stretch. But for as long as this team has been in the NBA, there's been none better through six weeks.

Time will tell if the Nuggets can keep the hot hand to find their way to an even better regular season record than their 2023-24 campaign's 57 wins, but the sooner they get healthier, the easier that becomes.

