Former First-Round Pick Could Be Nuggets' Most Likely Trade Candidate

The Denver Nuggets are now 18-6 through the first 24 games of their 2025-26 campaign, and they are one of the few teams in the NBA that are not involved in any trade rumors leading up to February's deadline.

The Nuggets seem to have plenty of trust in their current roster, especially when they are fully healthy, so there is not much need for a mid-season adjustment. However, if they decide they want to change things up, who is the most likely player to be traded?

Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes believes sixth-year forward Zeke Nnaji is the Nuggets' most likely trade candidate, and frankly, there is no other player particularly in the conversation.

Why Zeke Nnaji could be traded

The Nuggets took a chance on Nnaji with the 22nd overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, but the 6-foot-10 power forward has not panned out as they would have hoped. This season, Nnaji is playing a career-low 8.3 minutes per night, averaging just 2.3 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 54.5% from the field.

Not only is Nnaji out of the rotation, but he is in the second season of a four-year, $32 million contract, making him one of the most expensive bench warmers in the NBA.

Of course, this all means that Nnaji's trade value is next to nothing, but it undoubtedly makes him the player that the Nuggets are most willing to part ways with.

"As one of the only mid-tier salaries on Denver's books, Nnaji might have been on the block even if he hadn't disappointed on the floor," Bailey wrote. "Takers have been hard to find. With no indication Nnaji is going to play his way into desirability, Denver will likely need to attach an asset to move him. Any Nnaji deal would be a cost-cutting measure, something the Nuggets have made a habit of doing over the last several seasons."

Other potential trade candidates

While Nnaji is the most likely Nugget to be traded by a wide margin, who else could the Nuggets look to move?

The Nuggets could explore trades for Peyton Watson, who has stepped up huge for them this season, but is not expected to be back in Denver next year. If the Nuggets want to get something in return for him rather than letting him walk for nothing, they could look to trade him. However, with a championship in mind this season, keeping him around could be far more useful.

Backup guard Jalen Pickett could also potentially be on the block, although his value seems far too low for the Nuggets to explore that route. Young forward DaRon Holmes II could also be in that conversation, but after missing his entire rookie season, the Nuggets would be much better off waiting to see how good he can be than selling him for scraps.

