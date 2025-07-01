Breaking: Nuggets Add Shooting Depth With Latest Free Agency Signing
The Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, and Houston Rockets have been some of the busiest teams this offseason in terms of making moves. Both the Hawks and Rockets got busy before the NBA Draft, making trades for new stars, while the Nuggets have heated up their moves since the start of free agency.
Denver started by trading away Michael Porter Jr. to the Brooklyn Nets for Cam Johnson, then bringing back Bruce Brown on a one-year contract. Furthermore, they traded for veteran center Jonas Valančiūnas earlier on Tuesday, and have now struck yet another deal to fortify their bench unit and try to make another NBA Finals run with Nikola Jokic and co.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Nuggets have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Detroit Pistons free agent guard Tim Hardaway Jr. A first-round pick in 2013, Hardaway Jr. has bounced around to several teams in his career, and is coming off a productive season as a starter for the Pistons.
Hardaway Jr. averaged 11.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, and shot 36.8% from three with Detroit this past season. He'll now join Denver, giving them yet another depth piece of the bench in a wing rotation featuring Christian Braun, Julian Strawther, and Cam Johnson.
After coming up one game shy of the Western Conference Finals against the eventual NBA Champions, the Nuggets have made clear upgrades and will look to make it back next season.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Champion, 14-Year Veteran Joins Nuggets Coaching Staff
Breaking: Denver Nuggets Trade For 13-Year Veteran From Kings