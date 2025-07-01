Inside The Nuggets

Breaking: Nuggets Add Shooting Depth With Latest Free Agency Signing

The Denver Nuggets have been active this free agency, and just added another piece to their rotation

Liam Willerup

Dec 28, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) shoots the ball past Detroit Pistons forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (8) in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, and Houston Rockets have been some of the busiest teams this offseason in terms of making moves. Both the Hawks and Rockets got busy before the NBA Draft, making trades for new stars, while the Nuggets have heated up their moves since the start of free agency.

Denver started by trading away Michael Porter Jr. to the Brooklyn Nets for Cam Johnson, then bringing back Bruce Brown on a one-year contract. Furthermore, they traded for veteran center Jonas Valančiūnas earlier on Tuesday, and have now struck yet another deal to fortify their bench unit and try to make another NBA Finals run with Nikola Jokic and co.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Nuggets have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Detroit Pistons free agent guard Tim Hardaway Jr. A first-round pick in 2013, Hardaway Jr. has bounced around to several teams in his career, and is coming off a productive season as a starter for the Pistons.

Hardaway Jr. averaged 11.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, and shot 36.8% from three with Detroit this past season. He'll now join Denver, giving them yet another depth piece of the bench in a wing rotation featuring Christian Braun, Julian Strawther, and Cam Johnson.

After coming up one game shy of the Western Conference Finals against the eventual NBA Champions, the Nuggets have made clear upgrades and will look to make it back next season.

Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University's football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he's constantly sharing his thoughts.

