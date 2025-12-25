Nuggets' Depth Will Be Tested After Another Key Injury

Christmas Day games have long been a treasured tradition in the NBA, giving fans a chance to slow down, gather together, and enjoy the sport they love. For many, the NBA on Christmas is as much a part of the holiday as food, family, and reflection.

Although Denver Nuggets fans are hurting after Tuesday night’s close game, the pain of this most recent loss to the Dallas Mavericks will fade like morning frost on the Front Range. Tough losses sting, especially when they come down to the final moments, but the Nuggets are already looking ahead. What should be more concerning to fans and Denver execs alike is the health of an already depleted Nuggets roster, particularly as the season grinds on and depth becomes increasingly important.

Cam Johnson's new injury

Denver has already fared well with the loss of two of its starters: Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun. Even without those key contributors, the Nuggets have continued to compete at a high level. On Tuesday night, with about 10 minutes left in a very close game, the Nuggets lost another starter: Cam Johnson.

This clip in the quoted post contains when Cam Johnson suffered his injury.



In the video on this post, he was helped to the Nuggets' locker room. He was in obvious pain and limped off the court.

The timing of the injury only added to the tension of an already intense matchup—a matchup in which Denver crawled back into a game only to see it slip away at the buzzer.

Thankfully, the injury isn’t nearly as serious as was initially thought. Cam Johnson was helped off the court after holding his right knee in real pain. It didn’t look good as he walked gingerly through the tunnel, and early reactions understandably leaned toward concern.

His MRI, however, revealed that he avoided catastrophe—no structural damage, no breaks, no tears, no major injury. He is now set to be reevaluated in four to six weeks. That’s the good news, and it cannot be overstated. The bad news? Johnson is still expected to miss some time with a bone bruise, and even minor absences can test a team’s rhythm.

Denver's Cam Johnson will be reevaluated in 4 to 6 weeks with his right knee injury, sources tell ESPN. The Nuggets are now down three starters: Johnson, Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and Christian Braun (ankle).

How Nuggets will handle their extensive injuries

The Nuggets have been rolling, even without Braun and Gordon. It’s been amazing to see the team’s depth as Denver has had its best start to a season in franchise history. That success has not happened by accident. A huge reason for that is Cam Johnson. Yes, he started the season slowly, but as predicted, he has found his place and made his mark at the wing, providing steady scoring, spacing, and confidence on both ends of the floor.

Denver’s depth will reach a new level of need with Johnson out of the rotation for an undetermined amount of time. If any team can overcome this, the Nuggets can.

The Nuggets have the Cowboy, Bruce Brown, ready to step up to any role needed. They have sharp-shooter Tim Hardaway Jr. ready to pull the trigger at the drop of a hat. Julian Strawther and Jalen Pickett look ready and will now have an opportunity to prove it. Don’t forget that the Nuggets have the world’s greatest basketball player, which gives everyone hope that they can weather this storm and continue forward, together.

Denver has all the pieces to still be competitive while missing three starters, but this news is certainly not what anyone wanted to see on Christmas.

