Nuggets' Cam Johnson Goes Down With Scary Injury vs. Mavericks

The injuries keep on piling up for the Denver Nuggets, who saw another one of their starting wings, Cam Johnson, leave vs. the Dallas Mavericks with a knee injury.

During the fourth quarter of the Nuggets' action against the Mavericks, Johnson would go down with what the team labeled a right knee sprain while landing from attempting to grab a rebound. He would inevitably be deemed questionable to return to the game, but wound up staying out in the final few minutes.

Nuggets forward Cam Johnson suffered an apparent injury while attempting to grab a rebound in the fourth quarter vs. the Nuggets.



Johnson was able to walk to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/Ue6b35Qw2B — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 24, 2025

The good news for Johnson is that he was able to walk off the floor gingerly with the help of trainers, so there's a chance that the injury might not be as severe as it looked in the moment.

The bad news is that the Nuggets have already been dealing with multiple big injuries to their rotation in recent weeks, and without Johnson, that'll leave Denver without their third typical starter in the lineup, if he winds up missing any extended time.

Nuggets' Cam Johnson Leaves vs. Mavericks With Knee Injury

After starting his first year with the Nuggets off on a bit of a cold streak shooting-wise, Johnson's been a quality piece on the wing on both ends of the floor, and especially so as Denver's been shorthanded without the services of Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon for the past several weeks with their respective injuries.

In 27 games played this season, Johnson averaged 11.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 46.2% from the field and 42.3% from three; being a quality connecting piece on both ends of the floor, and as his efficiency numbers show, has recently turned out to be pretty consistent in doing so.

Sep 29, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets players Nikola Jokic (15) and Cam Johnson (23) pose for a picture during media day at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

It remains to be seen if Johnson is set to miss any time from the injury, but of course, with the current state of the Nuggets' depleted rotation, being without their best healthy wing in the rotation for any stretch of games is a big loss.

But for any time the Nuggets are without Johnson, though, expect to see a bit more run from Peyton Watson, Spencer Jones, and Tim Hardaway Jr. to fill those gaps on the wing, and others down the bench like Julian Strawther and Bruce Brown to contribute a bit more as well.

More Denver Nuggets Content