Breaking: Denver Nuggets Trade For 13-Year Veteran From Kings
The Denver Nuggets have had a busy offseason so far in 2025. Following a Conference Semifinal exit that saw Denver push the NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder to seven games, there were many questions surrounding the roster's makeup after the season.
Russell Westbrook became a free agent, and the Nuggets did not have much financial flexibility to surround their superstar Nikola Jokic with viable players to contend.
Then, they sent shockwaves across the NBA by trading Michael Porter Jr. and an unprotected first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets for sharpshooter Cam Johnson. Shortly after, former NBA champion Bruce Brown, with the Nuggets, made his return on a veteran minimum deal.
Now, the Nuggets are making another major move to upgrade their second unit, which was a significant reason why they did not beat the Thunder in the 2025 playoffs. ESPN NBA Insider Shams Charania is reporting that the Sacramento Kings are trading Jonas Valanciunas to the Denver Nuggets for Dario Saric.
Valanciunas is a massive addition to the Nuggets, as he will be an excellent backup to Jokic or can play alongside him if they decide to play with a two-big lineup. While he is making almost double of what Saric is making at $9.9 million, he is still a very helpful asset in a limited role. He averaged 10.4 points and 7.7 rebounds in the 2024-2025 season.
Saric played in only 16 games with the Nuggets during the 2024-2025 season, averaging 3.5 points per game. He opted into his $5.4 million contract after the season.
According to Ryan Blackburn, who covers the Denver Nuggets for Mile High Sports, the Nuggets "are now hard-capped at the first tax apron because they used the new TPE they generated to absorb Jonas Valanciunas' salary."
The Nuggets have positioned themselves once again to have one of the best rosters in the Western Conference, as they aim to compete for a championship under new head coach David Adelman.
