Latest Report On Potential Knicks, Russell Westbrook Deal
Denver Nuggets point guard Russell Westbrook is currently without a team as NBA free agency kicked off today. While there was plenty of movement around the league, including with the Nuggets, the point guard is not reported to have signed anywhere yet.
The former MVP averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists this past season in Denver, reestablishing himself as a viable veteran for a championship contender. He has had ups and downs throughout his career, but Westbrook proved he can be a legitimate contributor for anyone.
A topic that has been heavily discussed at the start of free agency is Westbrook potentially signing with the New York Knicks. They are expected to sign Jordan Clarkson to a veteran's minimum contract, which still allows New York to bring Westbrook in.
SNY's Ian Begley reported that there is still mutual interest between the two parties.
"They still have the money to do it cause they'll still have that $5 million exception," Begley said. "I believe that he likes the idea of coming to New York, Sacramento's also going to be after him. I don't know if the Knicks are fully out on Westbrook in the wake of the Clarkson signing, but they do have the money to do it. They will have competition, and he does have some interest in being here."
The former MVP would be a legitimate backup point guard to Jalen Brunson after the Knicks were eliminated in the Eastern Conference Finals this year. Westbrook and Clarkson could be the pieces that get New York over the hump.
