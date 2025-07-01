Inside The Nuggets

Latest Report On Potential Knicks, Russell Westbrook Deal

A new report alludes to Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook signing with the New York Knicks

Jed Katz

May 18, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) runs down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second quarter during game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
May 18, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) runs down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second quarter during game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

Denver Nuggets point guard Russell Westbrook is currently without a team as NBA free agency kicked off today. While there was plenty of movement around the league, including with the Nuggets, the point guard is not reported to have signed anywhere yet.

The former MVP averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists this past season in Denver, reestablishing himself as a viable veteran for a championship contender. He has had ups and downs throughout his career, but Westbrook proved he can be a legitimate contributor for anyone.

A topic that has been heavily discussed at the start of free agency is Westbrook potentially signing with the New York Knicks. They are expected to sign Jordan Clarkson to a veteran's minimum contract, which still allows New York to bring Westbrook in.

SNY's Ian Begley reported that there is still mutual interest between the two parties.

"They still have the money to do it cause they'll still have that $5 million exception," Begley said. "I believe that he likes the idea of coming to New York, Sacramento's also going to be after him. I don't know if the Knicks are fully out on Westbrook in the wake of the Clarkson signing, but they do have the money to do it. They will have competition, and he does have some interest in being here."

The former MVP would be a legitimate backup point guard to Jalen Brunson after the Knicks were eliminated in the Eastern Conference Finals this year. Westbrook and Clarkson could be the pieces that get New York over the hump.

Related Articles

Breaking: Nuggets Agree to One-Year Deal With Ex-Champion

NBA Fans React To Blockbuster Nuggets-Nets Trade

Breaking: Denver Nuggets And Brooklyn Nets Agree To Blockbuster Deal

Published
Jed Katz
JED KATZ

Jed Katz is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in journalism. He also covers the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets for On SI, and hosts the Bleav in Bulls podcast, covering the Chicago Bulls.

Home/News