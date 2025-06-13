Breaking: Russell Westbrook Makes Big Contract Decision
The Denver Nuggets took a flyer on veteran point guard Russell Westbrook in 2024 free agency, and the former NBA MVP showed out for his new team. In his debut season with the Nuggets, Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, and even played a significant role in their first-round playoff victory against the LA Clippers.
However, the Nuggets signed Westbrook to a one-plus-one deal, with a second-year player option, and now the 36-year-old point guard has a massive decision to make.
According to a new report from NBA insider Marc Stein on Friday, Russell Westbrook is opting out of his player option for the 2025-26 season, setting him up for unrestricted free agency this summer.
Via Marc Stein: "Denver’s Russell Westbrook is declining his player option for next season to become an unrestricted free agent on June 30, league sources tell [The Stein Line]."
Westbrook will be one of the most intriguing players on the open market this summer, but with a weaker free agency class, he will certainly garner some attention.
Westbrook, of course, is 36 years old and his time in the NBA is limited, so he will likely either find a team where he feels most comfortable ending his career, or a championship contender to try to get the ring he has deserved finally.
However, Westbrook found a great home with incredible support in Denver, and a return to the Nuggets is certainly not out of the picture. Westbrook proved he has some gas left in the tank and could be a great veteran point guard pickup for any team this summer.