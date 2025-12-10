Cam Johnson Praises Nuggets' Underrated Early Standout

Amid the Denver Nuggets' injury woes to start off their 2025-26 campaign, multiple names around the roster have stepped up to the occasion in helping this team stay afloat in the Western Conference throughout the first seven weeks of the season, both in the starting five and second unit, ultimately leading to their best start (17-6) in franchise history.

One name in particular who's been a major asset for the Nuggets, especially on the defensive side, has been two-way signee Spencer Jones, who's been thrust into Denver's starting five as one of their top defenders while Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun are out with their respective injuries.

In his 19 games on the season, Jones has started in eight of those, averaging 4.6 points and 2.1 rebounds a game while averaging a strong 57.1% from the field and 45.2% from three.

On paper, the numbers might not jump off the page, but on the floor, he's been a difference-maker with his length and versatility as a quality and consistent two-way wing.

Cam Johnson Gives His Flowers to Spencer Jones

It's an early sample size that's landed some noteworthy praise from Nuggets forward Cam Johnson on his latest episode of The Old Man and the Three, where he credited Jones' work through the offseason and his nightly consistency that's allowed him to have a nice opening stretch to the year.

"He's a real consistent guy that puts in a lot of work, puts in a lot of effort, and he does what is necessary, what the coaches want, what his teammates need, in order to get him on the floor, right?" Johnson said.

"So he's one of those guys that kind of understands, like: Hey, to get on the floor, I need to be a really good point of attack defender and be able to execute be in the right spots, cut what I need to cut, spot up when I need to spot up. He put a lot of work in the summer, and for him to be reaping the benefits of it, relatively quickly, too. is pretty cool to see."

Cam Johnson shows love to rookie teammate Spencer Jones and his impact so early in his first season 💐 pic.twitter.com/j5eB4AgiL7 — TheOldManAndTheThree (@OldManAndThree) December 10, 2025

While the Nuggets have had a handful of new additions from the offseason who have made a quality impact amid their strong start to the year, Jones, the second-year undrafted forward, has a case for being the most impactful player who's newly jumped into being a nightly rotational piece.

And clearly, that impact, and the work behind the scenes, hasn't gone unnoticed by Johnson, and as a fellow 3&D wing himself, has to have a bit more love for what Jones brings to the table from where he started.

Dec 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

For Jones, the big question now becomes when exactly he'll be signed to a much-deserved traditional contract.

Compared to his last season in Denver, Jones has more than doubled his minutes on a nightly basis, has emerged into a high-IQ, nightly contributor on both ends of the floor, and at just 24 years old, might just be a key depth piece of the future if he keeps up at his current pace.

There's still a ton of time for the Nuggets to make said decision, as two-way players can play 50 games on the main roster before needing to be elevated to a traditional deal. But if and when the time comes, Denver has the roster spot free, being one man short of their 15-man roster limit, giving them the flexibility to keep him on for the rest of the year, if they so choose.

