Carmelo Anthony Makes Bold Statement on Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving

This Dallas Mavericks star duo is one win from the NBA Finals

Joey Linn

May 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) hug during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game three of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
The Dallas Mavericks are one win away from the NBA Finals, which would further silence the critics who loudly proclaimed the star duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving would not work. While Doncic and Irving did not instantly click as a pairing, and underwent some growing pains last season, they have been an unstoppable pairing this postseason.

During a recent episode of his 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, NBA legend and former Denver Nuggets star Carmelo Anthony said Doncic and Irving are one of the best duos the game has ever seen.

"That's a hell of a backcourt," Anthony said. "Like how do you guard [them]? You can't defend that. You could try... And you can't stop Kyrie, because you don't know how to stop him. He's scoring at so many different levels that you can't really say, 'Okay, if he gets it right here we're gonna lock in. We're gonna load up, we're gonna send this man. We're gonna double team him.' He's just gonna give the ball to Luka and come off a screen and keep moving... They are one of the best one-two punches that this game has ever seen."

While Dallas still has one more big win to get before they earn an NBA Finals date with the Boston Celtics, they have already come much further than many thought they would.

