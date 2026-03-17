Joel Embiid's Missed Games vs Nuggets, Jokic Are Shocking

The Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic haven't had many matchups with Joel Embiid in their limited games against the Philadelphia 76ers in recent years.

So much so, that the missed opportunities to see these two face off within the past six seasons have begun to reach an alarming rate.

Since the 2020-21 season, the Nuggets and 76ers have met a total of 12 times in the regular season— naturally providing 12 opportunities for both MVP big men to face off in a star-studded matchup.

However, in those 12 meetings, the two have only been on the floor together three times.

Embiid has missed eight of his last 12 games against the Nuggets, while Jokic has only missed one of those games that Embiid has been active, that being this season while he was out for over a month with a hyperextended knee.

In that span, Embiid is 2-1 against the Nuggets in the games that Jokic is active. So, he's got a positive track record when those meetings do come to fruition. They just don't tend to happen very often.

Embiid, Jokic Have Played Three Times in Six Seasons

Considering the Nuggets and 76ers play in opposing conferences, it gives Embiid and Jokic only a couple of times each season to play, while both being in the same division would offer them four times a year to play.

Of course, a Finals matchup would change that as well, but the odds on that happening anytime soon are, well... slim.

Strike it up to pure luck, or another underlying factor. But Embiid and Jokic playing in only 25% of their scheduled matchups since the pandemic is pretty impressive.

And this season, they're headed towards another season going 0/2 in their potential meetings.

Jan 31, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) after the game at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

In the Nuggets' upcoming home matchup against the 76ers on Tuesday, it'll be yet another game that Embiid is out with an injury.

This time, Philadelphia's star center is suffering from an extended oblique injury that's kept him out since the beginning of March, and will continue as his team heads to the Mile High for their second meeting of this season.

The 76ers are already dealing with multiple key absences around the roster, along with Embiid, making this one an even steeper climb against a Nuggets roster that's been steadily improving its own health around the rotation.

Tyrese Maxey is out for the next two weeks with a hand injury, while Paul George is still forced out due to a 25-game suspension. Meanwhile, the Nuggets' only absence is their budding star wing, Peyton Watson, who's slated to return in the next week from his hamstring strain.

For those expecting another matchup between Jokic and Embiid, which last happened back in January of 2024, they'll be forced to wait another regular season for that to have a chance of striking once again––which clearly has a pretty slim hit rate of even happening through the past six seasons as is.

Or, they could hope for both the 76ers and the Nuggets to make a long-shot run to this year's Finals, which, according to odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, lands at about +15000 of actually happening.

Meaning, don't hold your breath on that MVP matchup happening anytime soon.