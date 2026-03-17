Ranking Nuggets' Potential First-Round Playoff Matchups

The Denver Nuggets have escaped the most grueling stretch of the schedule, facing nine top-six seeds in their last ten games. In that stretch, they have picked up four wins over expected title contenders, but they also suffered a few crushing losses. Nonetheless, they are battle-tested for their upcoming championship-minded playoff run.

The Nuggets currently sit in fifth place in the West with a 41-27 record, and with just 14 games left in the regular season, they are getting an idea of who they might prefer to play in the first round of the playoffs. However, with how tight the West standings are, it is hard to tell how things will pan out for them.

The Nuggets are just two games out of the play-in tournament, so there are paths for them to play six different teams in the first round of the playoffs. Here is how we would rank those potential matchups, in order of difficulty:

6. Phoenix Suns

Mar 16, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) attempts a free throw against the Boston Celtics during the first half at the TD Garden. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Suns are currently the seventh seed in the West, but with constant shifting in the conference standings, this is still a potential first-round matchup. While Devin Booker is an elite guard and the Suns have some impressive role players around him, the Nuggets have had their way with Phoenix this season.

In their two matchups this season, the Nuggets are 2-0 with an average win margin of 20 points. No knock to the Suns, as they have been one of the NBA's most surprising teams this season, but the Nuggets would be watering at the mouth for a chance to play them in the first round.

5. Houston Rockets

Mar 11, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) calls out in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

A Kevin Durant-led team being fifth on this list shows how stacked the West is this season, but the Rockets would undoubtedly be a favorable matchup for the Nuggets. Denver won their season series 3-1, with their most recent win coming by 36 points.

The Nuggets have had success slowing down Durant this season, and they would likely be able to do the same in a playoff series. In two of Denver's three wins over Houston this season, Durant has been held to just 13 and 11 points, respectively.

This would still be a challenging draw for the Nuggets, but certainly a matchup they would be able to handle.

4. Los Angeles Lakers

Mar 16, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after scoring a basket during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Sure, the Lakers recently took down the Nuggets in an overtime thriller to win the season series 2-1, but there is reason to believe Denver could be more successful in a seven-game playoff series.

However, just because there are three teams ranked ahead of them does not mean the matchup would be easy. Superstar guard Luka Doncic poses a huge threat to Denver's shaky defense, but with a fully healthy lineup, they should be able to contain him better than they have shown before.

The Nuggets eliminated the Lakers from the playoffs in two of the last three years, and they would likely have some confidence that they could do it again. Denver's depth pieces are a step ahead of the Lakers', giving them a leg up on the top-heavy squad.

3. Minnesota Timberwolves

Mar 13, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts after the Timberwolves were called for a foul against the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Timberwolves have been to the Western Conference Finals in back-to-back years, and they have certainly proven this is a roster built for the postseason. Led by Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, and Rudy Gobert, the Timberwolves are capable of beating anyone, including Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets, despite Denver being superior on paper.

The Nuggets won their season series 3-1, but after Minnesota sent them home in the 2024 playoffs, they certainly want to avoid running into them again. Still, though, the Nuggets would be favored in this matchup.

2. San Antonio Spurs

Mar 16, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts against the LA Clippers in the second half at the Intuit Dome. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Spurs were expected to be a title contender within the next few years with Victor Wembanyama leading the way, but very few people expected them to be a top team in the West this quickly. In Wembanyama's third season, he is already in MVP talks, and the Spurs are in second place in the conference.

The Nuggets and Spurs still have two matchups left this season after splitting their first two, giving both sides some more familiarity before a potential playoff series.

The core of Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and a group of talented role players has made the Spurs a legitimate title threat, and it would be hard to imagine the Nuggets beating this team in any fewer than seven games. However, there is one opponent that is head and shoulders above the rest.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder

Mar 12, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander walks down the court after a play against the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The best team in the league for the last two years has been the Thunder, and they are certainly the one team nobody wants to face in the playoffs. The Nuggets took the Thunder to seven games in last year's playoffs, and while they should have confidence in getting revenge with improved depth pieces, there is reason to be concerned about a potential playoff rematch.

The defending champs have won all three matchups over the Nuggets this season, but the most recent meeting was decided by a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander game-winner.

Oklahoma City is the deepest and most talented team in the NBA, but if anyone can take them down in the postseason, the Nuggets certainly can. Of course, they would prefer to avoid this matchup, but there should be some confidence in their ability to keep up with the Thunder.

All in all, the Nuggets know they can compete with any team in the NBA, but if they can get a favorable draw in the first round, it should help them en route to a potential Finals run.