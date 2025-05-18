Cason Wallace’s Poster Dunk On Nikola Jokic In Game 7 Goes Viral
Sunday marks the end of Conference Semifinals in the NBA Playoffs, with the Oklahoma City Thunder hosting the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of their series. After defending their court in Game 6, the Nuggets forced a decisive Game 7, where the winner goes on to face the Minnesota Timberwolves for a shot at the NBA Finals.
While the storyline heading into the game revolved around Aaron Gordon and his surprising availability after being assessed with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, the headline shortly changed to OKC's dominance with a 14-point halftime lead. Then, during the third quarter, the Thunder emphasized their lead with a highlight reel play.
Running the fast break, Thunder guard Cason Wallace rose up and threw down a poster dunk on Nuggets star Nikola Jokic. While Jokic isn't known for being a shot blocker, Wallace isn't known as a highlight reel dunker. A key Thunder reserve, Wallace emphasized the massive lead that OKC had built.
Heading into the third quarter, the Nuggets are down 25 points, with their hopes of advancing getting slimmer by the minute. However, OKC's defense has been a problem for Denver, forcing them to shoot poorly from three and disrupting Jokic as well.
If Oklahoma City can hold on, they'll advance to the first Western Conference Finals since 2016, when Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant were both still with the team. As for the Nuggets, they'll enter the offseason and look to retool their roster for next year.
