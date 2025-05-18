Game 7 Injury Report: Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder
The Denver Nuggets have forced a Game 7 and are back in Oklahoma as they take on the Thunder on Sunday afternoon.
The Nuggets are familiar with the pressure of Game 7 this postseason and hope to have the same sense of urgency in their last Game against the LA Clippers. They will be looking to build off the momentum of Game 6 against the Thunder.
Game 6 started as a back-and-forth battle with multiple lead changes, but late in the third quarter, the Nuggets were able to build some separation from the Thunder while holding them to only four points in the last five minutes of the quarter.
Denver was able to hold that cushion throughout the fourth quarter and secure the 119-107 victory despite last-minute news of Jamal Murray being questionable with an illness. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 29 points, 14 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block on 64/33/83 shooting splits.
The Denver Nuggets are coming into the game with five players listed on the injury report: Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray, Russell Westbrook, DaRon Holmes II, and Hunter Tyson.
Nikola Jokic is AVAILABLE.
Jamal Murray is PROBABLE with an illness.
Aaron Gordon is QUESTIONABLE with a left hamstring strain.
Russell Westbrook is PROBABLE with a right hand sprain.
DaRon Holmes II is out with a right Achilles tendon repair and Hunter Tyson is questionable with a right ankle sprain.
The Thunder are coming into the game with one player listed on the injury report: Nikola Topic.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is AVAILABLE.
Nikola Topic is out with left knee surgery.
The Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder will face off in Game 7 at 3:30 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
ESPN Star Wildly Calls Out Nikola Jokic Before Nuggets-Thunder Game 7
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s bold statement ahead of Game 7
Nuggets Coach Makes Aaron Gordon Injury Announcement After Game 6 vs Thunder