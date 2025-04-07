Celtics Legend's Intriguing Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Statement
The 2024-25 NBA MVP race may not be over quite yet.
While much of the media has penciled in Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as this year's MVP winner, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is making a late surge. In his last five games, Jokic has averaged 40.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, 9.6 assists, and 2.0 steals with 59.8/42.5/77.6 shooting splits, but Denver is just 2-3 in that span.
Gilgeous-Alexander, on the other hand, has been leading Oklahoma City to one of the most successful seasons in recent memory. The three-time All-Star is averaging 32.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 1.7 steals per game this season, leading the Thunder to a league-best 64-14 record.
Boston Celtics legend and Hall of Famer Paul Pierce gave an interesting take on this season's NBA MVP race, making a bold suggestion on how the league should handle it.
"I'm so conflicted with this right now because on one end, you've got to give credit to SGA for leading this team to 60 wins, the best record in the league, and leading the league in scoring," Pierce said. "Then you look on the other side and you're like 'This is historic.'
"(Jokic) is top three in three major statistical categories. I've never seen that... It's never happened. How do you tell a guy that's doing this much that he's not the MVP? ...They should come up with a co-MVP."
Of course, Oklahoma City's success certainly gives Gilgeous-Alexander an edge, but Jokic is having an incredibly historic season and will likely end up having the best non-MVP season in NBA history. MVP voters could certainly go either way in this year's race, but Gilgeous-Alexander will likely bring the trophy back to Oklahoma City.