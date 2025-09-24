Concerning Nikola Jokic Rumors Get Much-Needed Reality Check
Since drafting him 41st overall in 2014, Nikola Jokic has become the greatest player in Denver Nuggets history. After three NBA MVP awards and leading the Nuggets to their first championship in franchise history, Jokic has cemented himself among the NBA's all-time best, but the question remains: Will he be a Nugget for life?
Every Nuggets fan would hope the answer to that question is yes, while 29 other fanbases want a taste of him on their roster. Jokic is the first player in NBA history since Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird to finish top two in MVP voting for five years straight, so of course, other teams would want a shot at landing him.
Nikola Jokic's future in Denver
The expectation is that Jokic will be in Denver for as long as possible, but there are scenarios where he leaves. During the 2025 offseason, Nuggets owner Josh Kroenke laid out a scenario where they have to trade Jokic if they are crippled by injuries and are stuck at the feared second apron.
Of course, that scenario is nothing to legitimately think about, but there are growing reports about the summer of 2027. Jokic will have a player option for the 2027-28 season, meaning if he is unhappy in Denver for any reason, he can opt out and hit unrestricted free agency in the 2027 offseason.
Many teams are dying for this to happen, likely including the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers, who would do all they could to bring a player like Jokic to a big market.
It is a seemingly unlikely scenario where Jokic would leave Denver for any reason, but the window is certainly open.
Zach Lowe shuts it down
Despite this recent talk about 2027 free agency and Jokic potentially leaving Denver, NBA insider Zach Lowe reports that Jokic has never indicated that he would ever want to leave the Nuggets.
"There's never even been a whisper, through coaching changes at the last minute — through roster turmoil, through losing core guys, through Calvin Booth getting fired, through all that — there has never been a whisper of 'this guy wants to go to a different team.' ...There is no panic about it. I haven't heard anything from his agency indicating that he's upset about X, Y, and Z and would ask for a trade. Who knows what's possible, but that's all I heard," Lowe said on The Zach Lowe Show.
Of course, there was also some concern from fans when Jokic decided to hold off on a contract extension this offseason, but again, there is nothing to worry about. By waiting until next offseason for an extension, Jokic can make much more money, which should even entice him to stay in Denver long-term.
There is minimal concern about Jokic leaving Denver in the future, although whatever happens in the 2025-26 season and next offseason will be much more telling if there is anything to worry about.