Nuggets Fan Favorite Always Knew Nikola Jokic Was Special

Denver Nuggets three-time MVP Nikola Jokic wasn't always viewed as a future all-time talent; he was only a second-round pick in 2015 that was first seen as a project coming from overseas, to then hone into the greatest player in the world that he's known as now.

However, in the eyes of former Nuggets big man Kenneth Faried, he always knew Denver had a special talent in Jokic from the second he stepped into the building.

Faried, who was with the Nuggets for seven seasons and a teammate of Jokic's for three of them, recently spoke about the three-time MVP in an interview with BasketNews, stating that simply because of the work he put in behind the scenes in the facility and at practice, he was always aware there was bound to be a bright future ahead for him.

"I knew he was going to be special because of the work he put in. The stuff that we don't record, the things that you don't see," Faried said. "The little stuff– he cares about the game, even though people think he cares just about his horses. No, he actually puts the work in to care about the game."

"And you see that every day at practice, and I got a chance to see that – him working on his game, his craft, his shooting, his passing," Faried said. "Well, he already could pass, but he was just working on little things in order to better himself. And he had the right mentors around him, the right people around him, so that helped him to be the player he is today."

Kenneth Faried Was Sold on Nikola Jokic

Jokic has routinely been credited as an extremely hard worker behind the scenes, a sentiment that Faried seemingly agrees with, having seen it firsthand for his time in Denver as one of the team's more notable fan favorites in recent memory.

Faried may not have always known just how great Jokic would soon become. Really, nobody did––going from an All-Star-level player to now a champion, Finals MVP, and multi-time league MVP––but he knew the hard work was bound to pay off soon enough.

"I was happy to see the development, and I thought he was going to be an All-Star for sure," he admitted. "But MVPs, superstars, and a championship? I thought a championship would come, but I didn't think it would come off of him getting MVPs and all that other stuff."

Nov 4, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton (5) and guard Malik Beasley (25) and center Nikola Jokic (15) react with forward Kenneth Faried (35) after a play in the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Now, Jokic is putting up MVP-level numbers during his 2025-26 campaign with Denver despite currently being sidelined with a knee injury. In 32 games, he's averaging 29.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 11.0 assists while shooting an absurdly efficient 60.5% from the field and 43.5% from three, seemingly only getting better each and every season he takes the floor.

