Critical Update on Jonas Valanciunas' Dilemma With Denver Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets have been busy so far in the 2025 offseason, making vast improvements after falling in the second round of the playoffs for the second consecutive season. The Nuggets have added guys like Bruce Brown, Cam Johnson, and Tim Hardaway Jr. to build a championship-caliber team, but their most recent potential addition is in quite a dilemma.
The Nuggets reportedly agreed to a trade with the Sacramento Kings to acquire veteran center Jonas Valanciunas in exchange for Dario Saric. Valanciunas, 33, is the ideal backup center for the Nuggets to have behind three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, but there has been plenty of talk about him leaving the NBA to join Greek Panathinaikos.
However, Valanciunas simply leaving the NBA to join the EuroLeague is much more complicated than it seems. In order for the veteran center to chase this new opportunity, he would have to be released from his NBA contract, which the Nuggets reportedly do not plan to do.
"Denver has informed Jonas Valanciunas' reps that the franchise fully intends to have him honor his contract as the Nuggets view Valanciunas as a critical center addition to back up Nikola Jokic and play alongside him. Greek team Panathinaikos pursued Valanciunas in recent days," ESPN's Shams Charania posted on X.
Valanciunas averaged 10.4 points and 7.7 rebounds in just 20.1 minutes per game last season, and would likely have a similar role in Denver. While the trade has not been made official yet, Valanciunas is expected to be a Nugget next season.