Nuggets List All Five Starters on Injury Report vs. Cavaliers

The Denver Nuggets finished 2025 with some major injury concerns, and unfortunately for them, 2026 is not off to much better a start. On New Year's Day, the Nuggets learned that backup center Jonas Valanciunas would be sidelined for the next four weeks with a right calf strain, putting him on the bench alongside a few other key players.

For Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, which marks game four of a seven-game Eastern Conference road trip, the Nuggets have not only ruled out Valanciunas but have also listed all five of their opening-day starters on their injury report.

Nuggets announce starter-filled injury report

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow's game against the Cavaliers:



PROBABLE:

Jamal Murray (Right Ankle Sprain)

Julian Strawther (Illness)



OUT:

Nikola Jokić (Left Knee Injury Management)

Jonas Valančiūnas (Right Calf Strain)

Cameron Johnson (Right Knee Injury Management)

— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 1, 2026

As expected, the Nuggets will be without Nikola Jokic, Cam Johnson, Aaron Gordon, and Christian Braun, but they have also added star point guard Jamal Murray to the injury report. The full injury report for Denver's game against the Cavaliers:

Nikola Jokic - OUT (left knee injury management)

Christian Braun - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Aaron Gordon - OUT (right hamstring strain)

Cam Johnson - OUT (right knee injury management)

Jonas Valanciunas - OUT (right calf strain)

Jamal Murray - PROBABLE (left ankle sprain)

Julian Strawther - PROBABLE (illness)

Dec 29, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots a free throw against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

After going their first month or so of the 2025-26 season with no key injuries at all, the Nuggets have been dealing with non-stop issues in that regard. It seemed bad enough when Braun and Gordon both sustained injuries around the same time, but things have only gotten worse since then.

Now, they are most notably without the three-time NBA MVP, and his replacement is also sidelined for the next month. With their backs against the wall, the Nuggets undoubtedly need Murray to suit up and step up if they want a chance to stay afloat.

Cavaliers' injury report vs. Nuggets

The Cavaliers are certainly at a health advantage for Friday's matchup against the Nuggets, but they are dealing with a couple of key injuries themselves. Their full injury report:

Larry Nance Jr. - OUT (right calf strain)

Max Strus - OUT (left foot surgery)

De'Andre Hunter - QUESTIONABLE (illness)

Sam Merrill - QUESTIONABLE (left ankle sprain)

The Nuggets will have their hands full against this strong Cavaliers team, but coming off an upset win over the Toronto Raptors, they know they are capable of pulling off a win despite the injuries.

The Nuggets and Cavaliers are set to tip off at 5:30 p.m. MT in Cleveland on Friday.

