Denver Nuggets Announce Re-Signing of 16-Year NBA Veteran

The Nuggets have officially re-signed DeAndre Jordan

Joey Linn

Dec 28, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan (6) and center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts on the bench in the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
In an official announcement on Wednesday, the Denver Nuggets shared that the team had re-signed 16-year NBA veteran DeAndre Jordan in free agency. Spending the last two seasons in Denver, Jordan will return for his 17th NBA season.

"The Denver Nuggets have re-signed center DeAndre Jordan to a contract, General Manager Calvin Booth announced today," the Nuggets wrote. "Jordan, 6-11, 265, appeared in 36 games (two starts) for the Nuggets last season, averaging 3.9 points and 4.4 rebounds in 11.0 minutes per game."

Jordan has appeared in 75 games for the Nuggets (10 starts), and is a beloved veteran presence in their locker room.

On Jordan's career, the Nuggets added, "The 16-year NBA veteran has appeared in 1055 career games (786 starts) for the Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas, New York, Brooklyn, Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia, becoming one of 14 active players to appear in 1,000 career games. The 2023 NBA Champion with the Nuggets holds career averages of 8.8 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 25.8 minutes per game."

On Denver's 2023 NBA championship roster, Jordan appeared in 39 games that regular season and four in the postseason. Still capable of being a lob treat at this stage of his career, Jordan had some important minutes for the Nuggets last season.

Jordan will likely not play much for Denver next season, but will remain a valuable piece to their locker room.

