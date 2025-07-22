Denver Nuggets Announce Signing of Sharpshooting Guard
The Denver Nuggets finished their Las Vegas NBA Summer League campaign with just a 2-3 record, but they discovered one of the top undrafted players from this year's class.
In Las Vegas, the Nuggets were led by sharpshooting guard Curtis Jones, who averaged 14.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game while impressively shooting 54.9% from the field and 46.7% from beyond the arc. After his strong Summer League performances, Jones was expected to find an NBA job with ease, and the Nuggets were the team to give him his next opportunity.
On Tuesday, the Nuggets officially announced that they have signed Jones to a two-way contract.
"The Denver Nuggets have signed guard Curtis Jones to a two-way contract, Ben Tenzer, Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations and Jonathan Wallace, Executive Vice President of Player Personnel announced today," the Nuggets released.
Jones spent his first two years of college at Buffalo before transferring to Iowa State for his final two seasons, where he truly made a name for himself. In his senior year at Iowa State, Jones averaged 17.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game through 34 appearances and nine starts, while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc.
"Jones is one of five players since 1996-97 to average 17+ points while coming off the bench and is the only player since 1996-97 to score 26 or more points off the bench in multiple NCAA Tournament games," the Nuggets said in their statement.
Jones is a proven scorer and showcased his elite shooting ability during the Summer League, rightfully earning a contract with the Nuggets.