Nuggets Star Gets Unexpected Nod on NBA MVP Ladder

The Denver Nuggets have been off to their best start in a season in franchise history, winning 18 of their first 24 games as they sit in second place in the Western Conference. To nobody's surprise, the star of the show has been three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, who is having a historically impressive season, but he has had some help.

Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray has been having the best season of his career, and he is getting some well-deserved recognition for it.

In the latest MVP ladder by NBA.com's Shaun Powell, Jokic remained in the top spot, but Murray rose to the "five more" section, labeling him as a top-15 candidate for the esteemed award.

Jamal Murray the... MVP candidate?

Murray, 28, has never made an All-Star appearance through the first eight seasons of his career, and now he is suddenly recognized as one of the NBA's premier talents. Murray is grouped with guys like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Victor Wembanyama in this "next five" section, and while he falls outside of the top ten, this is a very notable spot to be.

This season, Murray has averaged 24.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game, shooting 50.0% from the field, 44.2% from three-point range, and 89.0% from the free-throw line. Murray has always been recognized as a playoff riser, but he is finally making significant noise early into the regular season to cement himself as one of the NBA's top point guards.

Murray will not win MVP, but his All-Star case is strong

Sorry to burst any potential bubble about this Murray MVP thing, but just because he is listed on the MVP ladder does not mean he is a legitimate candidate for the award. Of course, most people know that, and it is still great to recognize how impressive he has been this season.

While Murray will not be in the MVP race like his superstar teammate, he could certainly get the first All-Star nod of his career this season. Jokic has never had an All-Star teammate, and if Murray does not get that recognition this season, then he likely never will. Off to the hottest start of his career, Murray undoubtedly deserves some All-Star love, especially with the new USA-versus-international format.

