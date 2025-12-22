NBA Punishes Nuggets HC David Adelman After Rockets Game

The Denver Nuggets snapped a six-game winning streak on Saturday night with a crushing loss to the Houston Rockets, as they were handily taken down 115-101 at home.

This marked the Nuggets' worst offensive performance of the season, with a new season-low mark of 101 points scored. While the referees were certainly not to blame for their poor performance, Nuggets head coach David Adelman seemed to take some frustration out on them.

Adelman got into a heated exchange with one of the officials in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game, even getting caught on a hot mic saying, "What the f--k is wrong with you?" To minimal surprise, this resulted in Adelman's second technical of the game, and was ultimately an ejection.

In response to this heated exchange with the official, Adelman has reportedly earned himself a $35,000 fine for "directing inappropriate language toward game officials and failing to leave the court in a timely manner during his ejection," per Brett Siegel.

Nuggets head coach David Adelman has been fined $35,000 for directing inappropriate language toward game officials and failing to leave the court in a timely manner during his ejection against the Rockets on Dec. 20. — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) December 21, 2025

David Adelman fined $35,000 after Rockets game

After the loss, Adelman explained what he thought led to the build-up in frustration that resulted in that type of blowup with the officials.

"It felt like a reaction to the game earlier in the week. That's what it felt like to me," Adelman said. "They had one foul with five minutes to go in the second quarter, and I just felt like both teams were playing extremely hard, physical... Honestly, I was confused. And so I was just looking for answers, and it turns out I had to leave. Sometimes confusion can lead to destructive things, right?"

This was certainly a rare outburst from Adelman, as it marked the first ejection of his young NBA head coaching career. Of course, he felt that they were being officiated unfairly, especially with Nikola Jokic not getting the proper calls, but getting ejected and fined was likely not worth it for him.

David Adelman shouts in the referee's face "WHAT THE F*CK IS WRONG WITH YOU?!" and gets ejected from the game (2nd technical), after Jokic didn't get a foul (with replays) pic.twitter.com/HDb1TOTcue — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) December 21, 2025

Adelman and the Nuggets will now move on to face the Utah Jazz for their next outing on Monday, but the young head coach just took a significant hit to his bank account for the heated exchange, and it could make him second-guess future instances.

