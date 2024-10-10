Denver Nuggets Announce Three Important Roster Decisions
The Denver Nuggets have done well to keep a core together for several seasons. The duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray has been together for eight years, and they have been joined in the starting lineup by Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon for three of those.
As this core ages and certain players get more expensive, Denver has placed a greater emphasis on internal development. This means drafting well in order to have future rotation pieces in the organization at an affordable price.
Three of these players for Denver are Christian Braun, Julian Strawther, and Peyton Watson. In an announcement on Thursday, the Nuggets revealed that they have picked up the fourth year options for Braun and Watson while picking up the third year option for Strawther.
“The Denver Nuggets have exercised the fourth-year options on Christian Braun and Peyton Watson and the third-year option on Julian Strawther, General Manager Calvin Booth announced today,” the team wrote in a statement.
This keeps these three young players in Denver through the 2025-26 season. Via Spotrac, the deadline for Denver to make a decision on these options was October 31.
Braun projects to start for the Nuggets this season, while both Watson and Strawther could have important roles off the bench. Keeping all three players together helps the Nuggets continue building their core.
