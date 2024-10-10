Inside The Nuggets

Denver Nuggets Announce Three Important Roster Decisions

The Nuggets have made three key decisions.

Joey Linn

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during Denver Nuggets Media Day.
Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during Denver Nuggets Media Day. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets have done well to keep a core together for several seasons. The duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray has been together for eight years, and they have been joined in the starting lineup by Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon for three of those.

As this core ages and certain players get more expensive, Denver has placed a greater emphasis on internal development. This means drafting well in order to have future rotation pieces in the organization at an affordable price.

Three of these players for Denver are Christian Braun, Julian Strawther, and Peyton Watson. In an announcement on Thursday, the Nuggets revealed that they have picked up the fourth year options for Braun and Watson while picking up the third year option for Strawther.

“The Denver Nuggets have exercised the fourth-year options on Christian Braun and Peyton Watson and the third-year option on Julian Strawther, General Manager Calvin Booth announced today,” the team wrote in a statement.

This keeps these three young players in Denver through the 2025-26 season. Via Spotrac, the deadline for Denver to make a decision on these options was October 31.

Christian Braun and Peyton Watson
Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) and forward Peyton Watson (8) against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Braun projects to start for the Nuggets this season, while both Watson and Strawther could have important roles off the bench. Keeping all three players together helps the Nuggets continue building their core.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics

Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic

Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News