Inside The Nuggets

Denver Nuggets Coach Makes Nikola Jokic, Russell Westbrook Statement

Nuggets coach Michael Malone has a plan for Russell Westbrook and Nikola Jokic.

Joey Linn

Nov 23, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) embraces guard Russell Westbrook (4) during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.
Nov 23, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) embraces guard Russell Westbrook (4) during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

When the Denver Nuggets signed veteran point guard Russell Westbrook this summer, one of the reasons was Nikola Jokic’s desire to play alongside him. Wanting a playmaker like Westbrook, Jokic was intrigued by the dynamic he could bring this Nuggets team on and off the court.

Jokic was playing in the 2024 Paris Olympics with Serbia when his team officially signed Westbrook, but sources confirmed that the two connected over the phone once Westbrook officially became a free agent. Nuggets veteran DeAndre Jordan, who played with Westbrook on the Los Angeles Lakers, also helped bring the 2017 NBA MVP to Denver.

On Wednesday, the Nuggets released a video that broke down the Westbrook-Jokic paring and how it has been among one of the best in basketball this season.

Per the Nuggets, only five duos in the NBA have more assisted buckets than the Jokic-Westbrook combo, all of which have played more minutes together than those two.

Recognizing this is one of his better pairings, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said during an appearance on 92.5 Altitude Sports Radio that he is going to get them more minutes together.

“When Russ is out there with Nikola, good things happen,” Malone said. “So what I’ve tried to do recently, even before Jamal got hurt, was getting Russ into the game earlier so he has as many minutes on the court to share with Nikola Jokic, because I think that two-man combo has been very effective on both ends of the floor. So we’ll try to get them as many minutes together as we move forward.”

This is easier for Malone to navigate when Jamal Murray is not in the lineup, but the Nuggets head coach said he will look to maximize the Jokic-Westbrook duo even when Murray returns.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks

Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement

Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News