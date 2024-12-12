Denver Nuggets Coach Makes Nikola Jokic, Russell Westbrook Statement
When the Denver Nuggets signed veteran point guard Russell Westbrook this summer, one of the reasons was Nikola Jokic’s desire to play alongside him. Wanting a playmaker like Westbrook, Jokic was intrigued by the dynamic he could bring this Nuggets team on and off the court.
Jokic was playing in the 2024 Paris Olympics with Serbia when his team officially signed Westbrook, but sources confirmed that the two connected over the phone once Westbrook officially became a free agent. Nuggets veteran DeAndre Jordan, who played with Westbrook on the Los Angeles Lakers, also helped bring the 2017 NBA MVP to Denver.
On Wednesday, the Nuggets released a video that broke down the Westbrook-Jokic paring and how it has been among one of the best in basketball this season.
Per the Nuggets, only five duos in the NBA have more assisted buckets than the Jokic-Westbrook combo, all of which have played more minutes together than those two.
Recognizing this is one of his better pairings, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said during an appearance on 92.5 Altitude Sports Radio that he is going to get them more minutes together.
“When Russ is out there with Nikola, good things happen,” Malone said. “So what I’ve tried to do recently, even before Jamal got hurt, was getting Russ into the game earlier so he has as many minutes on the court to share with Nikola Jokic, because I think that two-man combo has been very effective on both ends of the floor. So we’ll try to get them as many minutes together as we move forward.”
This is easier for Malone to navigate when Jamal Murray is not in the lineup, but the Nuggets head coach said he will look to maximize the Jokic-Westbrook duo even when Murray returns.
